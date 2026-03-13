Turkey confirms third ballistic missile from Iran shot down

Ballistic munition neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets
Ankara: Turkey’s defence ministry on Friday said a ballistic missile from Iran had been shot down in Turkish airspace by NATO forces in the third such incident of the Middle East war.
“A ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the eastern Mediterranean,” a ministry statement said.
Hours earlier, sirens wailed at Turkey’s southern Incirlik airbase, a key NATO facility where US troops are stationed, state news agency Anadolu reported.
Local media also reported sirens in Batman, 600 kilometres further east.
NATO air defences shot down a first ballistic missile fired from Iran on March 4, with a second intercepted on Monday.
Residents of the southern city of Adana, next to Incirlik, were woken by sirens at 3.25am and several posted footage of a fast-moving object that appeared to be on fire, the Ekonomim business news website reported.
Separately, sirens sounded in Batman around 4am, with reporters saying the alarm appeared to be coming from a military drone base next to the city’s airport.
Monday’s incident prompted Washington to close its consulate in Adana and urge all US citizens to leave southeastern Turkey.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian denied the missile had been fired from Iran in a phone call to Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Since the US-Israeli war on Iran started on February 28, Tehran has retaliated with strikes across the Middle East.
Incirlik is an important NATO facility used by US troops for decades, but which also hosts military personnel from Spain and Poland, its website says.
US troops are also stationed at Kurecik, a base in the central Malatya province, where they man an early-warning radar system NATO describes as a “key element” of its missile shield that can detect Iranian missile launches.
Although Ankara has categorically denied radar data has ever been used to help Israel, its presence has rattled Tehran.
On Tuesday, Turkey said a Patriot missile defence system was being deployed in Malatya just days after NATO moved to strengthen its “alliance-wide ballistic missile defence posture”.