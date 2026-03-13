GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Turkey confirms third ballistic missile from Iran shot down

Ballistic munition neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Turkey has said that it intercepted a ballistic missile from Iran. Picture for illustrative purposes.
Turkey has said that it intercepted a ballistic missile from Iran. Picture for illustrative purposes.
IANS

Ankara: Turkey’s defence ministry on Friday said a ballistic missile from Iran had been shot down in Turkish airspace by NATO forces in the third such incident of the Middle East war.

“A ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the eastern Mediterranean,” a ministry statement said.

Hours earlier, sirens wailed at Turkey’s southern Incirlik airbase, a key NATO facility where US troops are stationed, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Local media also reported sirens in Batman, 600 kilometres further east.

NATO air defences shot down a first ballistic missile fired from Iran on March 4, with a second intercepted on Monday.

Residents of the southern city of Adana, next to Incirlik, were woken by sirens at 3.25am and several posted footage of a fast-moving object that appeared to be on fire, the Ekonomim business news website reported.

Separately, sirens sounded in Batman around 4am, with reporters saying the alarm appeared to be coming from a military drone base next to the city’s airport.

Monday’s incident prompted Washington to close its consulate in Adana and urge all US citizens to leave southeastern Turkey.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian denied the missile had been fired from Iran in a phone call to Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Since the US-Israeli war on Iran started on February 28, Tehran has retaliated with strikes across the Middle East.

Incirlik is an important NATO facility used by US troops for decades, but which also hosts military personnel from Spain and Poland, its website says.

US troops are also stationed at Kurecik, a base in the central Malatya province, where they man an early-warning radar system NATO describes as a “key element” of its missile shield that can detect Iranian missile launches.

Although Ankara has categorically denied radar data has ever been used to help Israel, its presence has rattled Tehran.

On Tuesday, Turkey said a Patriot missile defence system was being deployed in Malatya just days after NATO moved to strengthen its “alliance-wide ballistic missile defence posture”.

Related Topics:
IranTurkeyUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Donald Trump says Iran near point of defeat

Donald Trump says Iran near point of defeat

19m read
A handout photo taken on March 1, 2026 at the Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Akrotiri in Cyrpus and released by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) on March 3, 2026 shows F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters from Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) before operations across the Middle East.

UK bolsters Middle East defences amid Iran war

2m read
Smoke and fire rise from the site of airstrikes in a central area of the Iranian capital Tehran on March 6, 2026.

Thousands being evacuated from Middle East: Trump

30m read
This general view shows flags of some of the participating nations ahead of an extraordinary NATO summit, on display at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on March 24, 2022.

How Iran war is testing NATO collective defence pledge

4m read