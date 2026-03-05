Iran's missile attack on Turkey sparks UAE condemnation
ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attempted targeting of the Republic of Turkey with an Iranian ballistic missile.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) air defense systems successfully destroyed the missile before it reached Turkish territory.
The UAE considers these hostile acts a serious escalation, a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to regional security and stability.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the expansion of attacks to additional countries is condemned under all legal and political norms, and constitutes a serious escalation that undermines de-escalation efforts and heightens regional tensions.
On Wednesday, Turkey warned Iran against actions that could widen the regional war after a missile launched from Iranian territory towards Turkish airspace was intercepted by Nato defence systems.
Ankara said the ballistic munition was detected travelling through Iraqi and Syrian airspace before heading toward Turkey, where Nato air and missile defence assets stationed in the eastern Mediterranean destroyed it before it could enter Turkish territory.