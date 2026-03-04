Dubai: Hundreds of Iranians have begun crossing into neighbouring Turkey as fears grow in Tehran amid the escalating Middle East conflict. Families and individuals were seen arriving at the Kapikoy land border crossing in eastern Turkey, describing a tense and uncertain situation back home.

Some travellers said the atmosphere in Tehran has become increasingly frightening following days of military strikes and rising casualties. “It’s dangerous right now,” one Iranian crossing the border said, while another described living in constant anxiety. “We sleep in fear and wake up in stress,” he added.

Reports from Iranian media suggest that hundreds of people have been killed since the latest escalation began, prompting many residents to seek safety outside the country. Long queues at petrol stations and crowded shops have also been reported in several cities as people prepare for possible further disruption.

While border crossings remain open, Turkish authorities are monitoring the situation closely as the conflict continues into its fourth day and regional tensions remain high.

