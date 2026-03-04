Dubai: As hostilities between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other enter a fifth day, UAE authorities have issued a series of updates addressing security, travel, education and public safety.

Officials confirmed the country has not altered its defensive posture despite repeated Iranian attacks. According to authorities, the UAE has been subjected to more than 1,000 attacks, with armed forces responding “with professionalism, efficiency and distinction.”

The UAE has reiterated that it has not participated in the conflict and has not allowed its territory, territorial waters or airspace to be used in any attack against Iran.

The government emphasised that its position is rooted in good neighbourliness, de-escalation and adherence to the United Nations Charter, while affirming its right to self-defence under international law.

The measure applies to all public and private schools and universities. Officials said developments will continue to be monitored.

The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced that distance learning will continue nationwide until Friday , March 6, 2026.

Operated in collaboration with SEHA’s Sakina network, the bilingual (Arabic and English) service provides psychological first aid and professional support for anxiety, stress, panic attacks and sleep difficulties.

