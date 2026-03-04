Authorities urged residents to rely on official sources and avoid circulating rumours
Dubai: As hostilities between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other enter a fifth day, UAE authorities have issued a series of updates addressing security, travel, education and public safety.
The UAE has reiterated that it has not participated in the conflict and has not allowed its territory, territorial waters or airspace to be used in any attack against Iran.
Officials confirmed the country has not altered its defensive posture despite repeated Iranian attacks. According to authorities, the UAE has been subjected to more than 1,000 attacks, with armed forces responding “with professionalism, efficiency and distinction.”
The government emphasised that its position is rooted in good neighbourliness, de-escalation and adherence to the United Nations Charter, while affirming its right to self-defence under international law.
Authorities also urged media outlets and social media users to rely on official sources and avoid circulating unverified information.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
UAE air defence systems have remained active as missile and drone activity continues across the region.
Since the start of hostilities:
Ballistic missiles: 186 detected, 172 destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, 1 landed within UAE territory
Drones: 812 detected, 755 intercepted 57 fell within the country
Cruise missiles: 8 detected and destroyed
Officials confirmed: Three fatalities (Pakistani, Nepalese and Bangladeshi nationals), 68 minor injuries across multiple nationalities
Minor to moderate material damage to some civilian facilities
Authorities clarified that loud sounds heard in several emirates were linked to interception operations by air defence systems and fighter jets.
Dubai authorities confirmed a limited fire broke out near the United States Consulate in Dubai following a drone-related incident. Emergency teams quickly extinguished the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
Earlier on Tuesday, officials said sounds heard across Dubai were due to air defence interceptions.
The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced that distance learning will continue nationwide until Friday, March 6, 2026.
The measure applies to all public and private schools and universities. Officials said developments will continue to be monitored.
Limited flights resume
The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has resumed limited air operations through emergency corridors, currently managing 48 flights per hour.
Since March 1:
17,498 passengers departed on 60 national carrier flights
Next phase aims for 80 daily flights, serving more than 27,000 passengers
Airport Access
Dubai (DXB & DWC): Entry restricted to confirmed passengers
Abu Dhabi: Access limited to ticketed travellers
Sharjah: Operations resumed under a defined schedule
Fujairah: SalamAir flights including Muscat routes
Ras Al Khaimah: Limited operations
Airline Updates
Emirates: Suspended until 11.59pm, 4 March; limited repatriation and cargo flights operating
Etihad Airways: Suspended until 2 PM, 5 March
Air Arabia: Suspended until 3 PM, 4 March
Rebooking and refund policies have been relaxed across carriers.
In coordination with Abu Dhabi’s emergency authorities, Etihad Rail transported more than 350 passengers between Al Ghuwaifat and Abu Dhabi, supporting travel continuity after flight suspensions.
The operation was carried out with coordination from authorities in Saudi Arabia.
The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) confirmed the reopening of Nasdaq Dubai at 10am GST on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.
Authorities said financial markets are being closely monitored.
Retailers reported that supermarket shelves remain stocked with months of staple supplies despite regional tensions.
While there was a temporary surge in purchases of water, rice, flour, dairy and canned goods, officials confirmed:
Strategic reserves remain robust
Supply chains are diversified
Local production strengthens resilience
Authorities stressed that short-term empty shelves reflected replenishment timing, not shortages.
The UAE State Security Department warned that photographing or sharing images of sensitive security locations is strictly prohibited.
Spreading unverified or fabricated information may result in legal consequences.
The Ministry of Interior reminded residents:
Go directly to a safe location or remain indoors
Wait for the official “all clear” notification
Do not stop vehicles on highways to film or investigate
Prioritise safety over social media content
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has activated a 24-hour mental health hotline: 800-SAKINA (725462).
Operated in collaboration with SEHA’s Sakina network, the bilingual (Arabic and English) service provides psychological first aid and professional support for anxiety, stress, panic attacks and sleep difficulties.