GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

US–Israel war on Iran – Day 5: What UAE residents need to know

Authorities urged residents to rely on official sources and avoid circulating rumours

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US–Israel war on Iran – Day 5: What UAE residents need to know
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: As hostilities between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other enter a fifth day, UAE authorities have issued a series of updates addressing security, travel, education and public safety.

UAE: No participation in war

The UAE has reiterated that it has not participated in the conflict and has not allowed its territory, territorial waters or airspace to be used in any attack against Iran.

Officials confirmed the country has not altered its defensive posture despite repeated Iranian attacks. According to authorities, the UAE has been subjected to more than 1,000 attacks, with armed forces responding “with professionalism, efficiency and distinction.”

The government emphasised that its position is rooted in good neighbourliness, de-escalation and adherence to the United Nations Charter, while affirming its right to self-defence under international law.

Authorities also urged media outlets and social media users to rely on official sources and avoid circulating unverified information.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Air Defence interceptions and casualties

UAE air defence systems have remained active as missile and drone activity continues across the region.

Since the start of hostilities:

Ballistic missiles: 186 detected, 172 destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, 1 landed within UAE territory

Drones: 812 detected, 755 intercepted 57 fell within the country

Cruise missiles: 8 detected and destroyed

Officials confirmed: Three fatalities (Pakistani, Nepalese and Bangladeshi nationals), 68 minor injuries across multiple nationalities

Minor to moderate material damage to some civilian facilities

Authorities clarified that loud sounds heard in several emirates were linked to interception operations by air defence systems and fighter jets.

Dubai fire near US Consulate contained

Dubai authorities confirmed a limited fire broke out near the United States Consulate in Dubai following a drone-related incident. Emergency teams quickly extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials said sounds heard across Dubai were due to air defence interceptions.

Distance learning extended nationwide

The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced that distance learning will continue nationwide until Friday, March 6, 2026.

The measure applies to all public and private schools and universities. Officials said developments will continue to be monitored.

Travel disruptions and flight updates

Limited flights resume

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has resumed limited air operations through emergency corridors, currently managing 48 flights per hour.

Since March 1:

17,498 passengers departed on 60 national carrier flights

Next phase aims for 80 daily flights, serving more than 27,000 passengers

Airport Access

Dubai (DXB & DWC): Entry restricted to confirmed passengers

Abu Dhabi: Access limited to ticketed travellers

Sharjah: Operations resumed under a defined schedule

Fujairah: SalamAir flights including Muscat routes

Ras Al Khaimah: Limited operations

Airline Updates

Emirates: Suspended until 11.59pm, 4 March; limited repatriation and cargo flights operating

Etihad Airways: Suspended until 2 PM, 5 March

Air Arabia: Suspended until 3 PM, 4 March

Rebooking and refund policies have been relaxed across carriers.

Etihad Rail assists stranded travellers

In coordination with Abu Dhabi’s emergency authorities, Etihad Rail transported more than 350 passengers between Al Ghuwaifat and Abu Dhabi, supporting travel continuity after flight suspensions.

The operation was carried out with coordination from authorities in Saudi Arabia.

Nasdaq Dubai reopens

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) confirmed the reopening of Nasdaq Dubai at 10am GST on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Authorities said financial markets are being closely monitored.

Grocery supplies remain stable

Retailers reported that supermarket shelves remain stocked with months of staple supplies despite regional tensions.

While there was a temporary surge in purchases of water, rice, flour, dairy and canned goods, officials confirmed:

  • Strategic reserves remain robust

  • Supply chains are diversified

  • Local production strengthens resilience

Authorities stressed that short-term empty shelves reflected replenishment timing, not shortages.

Filming ban on sensitive sites

Spreading unverified or fabricated information may result in legal consequences.

What to do when an emergency alert sounds

The Ministry of Interior reminded residents:

  • Go directly to a safe location or remain indoors

  • Wait for the official “all clear” notification

  • Do not stop vehicles on highways to film or investigate

  • Prioritise safety over social media content

24/7 mental health support in Abu Dhabi

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has activated a 24-hour mental health hotline: 800-SAKINA (725462).

Operated in collaboration with SEHA’s Sakina network, the bilingual (Arabic and English) service provides psychological first aid and professional support for anxiety, stress, panic attacks and sleep difficulties.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The UAE media was briefed about the systems in place to keep the country safe.

Dubai contains fire near US Consulate in drone incident

33m read
Regional airspace closures are disrupting Etihad Airways’ operations to and from Abu Dhabi.

Etihad halts Abu Dhabi flights to March 3 amid war

2m read
A flydubai plane is parked on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport as Iran retaliates following the US and Israel’s assassination of its supreme leader.

US-Israel- Iran war day 3: flydubai extends suspension

2m read
Smoke rise from Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh in the southern suburb of Beirut.

Israel-Hezbollah exchange fire as Iran war widens

35m read