Nasdaq Dubai reopens for trading effective tomorrow

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange based in the DIFC

WAM
The Nasdaq Dubai office.
File photo

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent banking, financial services, and markets regulator of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has announced the reopening of Nasdaq Dubai, effective Wednesday, Mar 4 at 10am GST.

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange based in the DIFC, providing a platform for regional and global investors to trade equities, derivatives, sukuk, and conventional bonds.

The DFSA continues to closely monitor developments in the region, and remains in regular contact with local authorities and relevant advisories.

