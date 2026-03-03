How did Trump order Iran attack without Congress approval? Here’s what the law says

Trump said the strikes were necessary to counter what he called Iran’s “unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder targeting the United States.” He accused Tehran of refusing to renounce its nuclear programme and developing long-range missiles capable of threatening US troops overseas, Europe, and potentially the American homeland.

When President Donald Trump described the 28 February US-Israel strikes on Iran as “major combat operations,” it reignited a long-running constitutional debate in Washington: Can a US president launch military action without Congress formally declaring war? The issue sits at the intersection of constitutional authority, modern military practice, and political reality — and it has sharply divided lawmakers along partisan lines. Here’s what the law says, and why it matters.

But the legal grey area lies in how “war” is defined. Executive branch lawyers have long argued that the president may initiate military action without congressional approval if the anticipated scope, duration and intensity do not amount to “war” in the constitutional sense.

In practice, presidents of both parties have launched limited military actions without formal declarations of war. Congress has not declared war since World War II, yet the US has engaged in numerous conflicts since then.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.