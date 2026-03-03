How did Trump order Iran attack without Congress approval? Here’s what the law says

A legal explainer on Congress, the Constitution and military authority
When President Donald Trump described the 28 February US-Israel strikes on Iran as “major combat operations,” it reignited a long-running constitutional debate in Washington: Can a US president launch military action without Congress formally declaring war? The issue sits at the intersection of constitutional authority, modern military practice, and political reality — and it has sharply divided lawmakers along partisan lines. Here’s what the law says, and why it matters.
Trump said the strikes were necessary to counter what he called Iran’s “unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder targeting the United States.” He accused Tehran of refusing to renounce its nuclear programme and developing long-range missiles capable of threatening US troops overseas, Europe, and potentially the American homeland.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the objective was to degrade Iran’s ballistic missile and naval capabilities, arguing that failing to act would expose US forces to higher casualties in any retaliatory strike.
Trump has also referenced past hostilities — including the 1979 US embassy hostage crisis and the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing — as part of the broader justification for action.
The US Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war under Article I. However, it also designates the president as commander-in-chief of the armed forces.
In practice, presidents of both parties have launched limited military actions without formal declarations of war. Congress has not declared war since World War II, yet the US has engaged in numerous conflicts since then.
Under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, presidents must notify Congress within 48 hours of introducing US forces into hostilities and must withdraw forces within 60 days unless Congress authorises the action.
The Trump administration says it notified the “Gang of 8” — bipartisan congressional leaders — and complied with reporting requirements.
Formally, no. Only Congress can declare war.
But the legal grey area lies in how “war” is defined. Executive branch lawyers have long argued that the president may initiate military action without congressional approval if the anticipated scope, duration and intensity do not amount to “war” in the constitutional sense.
That interpretation has enabled presidents to conduct airstrikes, drone campaigns and limited combat operations unilaterally.
If the Iran conflict expands significantly, it could test those boundaries more sharply than most recent precedents.
Passed in 1973 during the Vietnam War, the War Powers Resolution was designed to check presidential military authority.
It requires:
Notification to Congress within 48 hours of hostilities.
Termination of military engagement within 60 days (with a possible 30-day extension) unless Congress authorises continued involvement.
Lawmakers are now considering bipartisan war powers resolutions aimed at limiting further US military action in Iran without explicit approval. However, such resolutions face steep political hurdles and would likely require a veto-proof majority.
In theory, yes. Congress could pass a war powers resolution directing the president to end hostilities.
In practice, this would require majority support in both chambers — and possibly a two-thirds majority to override a presidential veto. Given Republican control of Congress and limited GOP defections, the prospects remain uncertain.
Yes. Presidents have repeatedly used military force without formal declarations of war — in Korea, Vietnam (initially), Kosovo, Libya, Syria and elsewhere.
However, major wars such as the 1991 Gulf War, the 2001 campaign in Afghanistan and the 2003 Iraq invasion were authorised by Congress in advance.
If sustained, the Iran operation could become one of the most significant unilateral uses of force since the War Powers Resolution was enacted.
At its core, the debate is about constitutional balance.
Supporters argue that presidents must be able to act swiftly to protect national security interests. Critics warn that bypassing Congress weakens democratic oversight and risks prolonged military entanglement without public accountability.
As hostilities continue, the constitutional question may shift from whether the initial strike was lawful to whether continued escalation requires explicit congressional consent.