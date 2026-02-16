GOLD/FOREX
Nasdaq Dubai crosses $100 billion in Sukuk listings after record 2025

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
Dubai: Nasdaq Dubai recorded a milestone year in 2025, with the total value of outstanding Sukuk listings on the exchange surpassing $100 billion, driven by strong issuance activity and sustained global demand for Sharia-compliant debt instruments.

By the end of the year, the combined value of debt securities listed across Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai reached $150.9 billion, with Nasdaq Dubai accounting for $146.1 billion of the total.

The exchange also attracted a record number of Sukuk listings during the year, reflecting continued confidence from sovereign, financial and corporate issuers across regional and international markets.

Strong growth in listings and issuances

Nasdaq Dubai recorded $30.6 billion in new debt listings across 60 issuances in 2025, marking one of the strongest years on record. The activity included debut issuances from institutions such as Ajman Bank, OMNIYAT, Mashreq, China Development Bank and the New Development Bank.

Sovereign issuers remained a dominant force, with listings from Indonesia, the UAE Federal Government and the governments of Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah reinforcing Dubai’s role as a key gateway for global capital flows.

Corporate and financial institutions also listed a wide range of instruments, including conventional bonds, Sukuk, Additional Tier 1 capital securities and sustainability-linked debt, highlighting the depth of the exchange’s fixed income market.

Expansion over the past decade

The growth of Nasdaq Dubai’s Sukuk market has been significant over the past decade. Outstanding listings have expanded more than eightfold since 2013, rising from $12.6 billion to over $100 billion.

Since inception, the exchange has hosted more than $245 billion in cumulative bond and Sukuk issuances, including $177 billion in Sukuk alone.

The expansion aligns with the UAE’s National Strategy for Islamic Finance and Halal Industry, which aims to increase Sukuk listings and strengthen the country’s position as a global hub for Islamic finance by 2031.

Rising role in sustainable finance

Nasdaq Dubai also strengthened its position in sustainable finance, with ESG-linked debt instruments reaching $30.08 billion in outstanding value across 41 issuances by the end of 2025.

This included green bonds, sustainability bonds, sustainability-linked bonds and a blue bond, reflecting growing investor interest in environmentally focused financing structures.

Global participation drives momentum

International issuers continued to play a central role in the exchange’s growth. Sovereign and institutional issuers from Asia and the Middle East, including governments and multilateral development institutions, chose Nasdaq Dubai for cross-border debt listings, reinforcing its position as a trusted global platform.

The exchange enters 2026 with continued activity expected across Sukuk, ESG and multi-currency debt instruments. Nasdaq Dubai said its focus remains on expanding global connectivity, attracting new issuers and strengthening its role within Dubai’s broader capital markets ecosystem.

