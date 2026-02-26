According to an Abu Dhabi Media Office announcement made on Thursday, the trials are being conducted within an organised framework designed to assess the technology’s performance in real-world operating conditions and to verify its operational and safety readiness.

“Through this organised framework, and in cooperation with strategic partners, we seek to achieve a balance between supporting innovation and encouraging the adoption of smart solutions on one hand and ensuring the safety of road users on the other, in line with the emirate’s direction to develop an advanced, safe, and sustainable transport system,” he added.

Moreover, during the World Government Summit this year, Dubai announced an update to the Dubai Loop project with The Boring Company (also led by Elon Musk), planning high-speed underground transit pods using Tesla Model Y vehicles — a potential long-term infrastructure venture. This service will be launched in 2027.

This takes Abu Dhabi one step closer to achieving its autonomous mobility goals. Earlier this month, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, announced the expansion of its Robotaxi services to include new areas across the emirate.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.