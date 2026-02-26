Trials overseen by Abu Dhabi Mobility under approved regulatory framework
Dubai: US electric vehicle maker Tesla’s Advanced Self-Driving technology is now being tested on roads in Abu Dhabi, under driver supervision, marking a first for the emirate.
With the support of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) is overseeing the road trials. The tests are being carried out under driver supervision.
According to an Abu Dhabi Media Office announcement made on Thursday, the trials are being conducted within an organised framework designed to assess the technology’s performance in real-world operating conditions and to verify its operational and safety readiness.
The programme is being carried out in coordination with the Legislation Lab at the UAE Cabinet's General Secretariat.
Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), said, “The supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) over the commencement of Tesla’s advanced autonomous driving technology tests reflects its regulatory and legislative role.”
AlGhefli stated, “These tests represent a qualitative step to evaluate the technology’s performance in a real-world operating environment and to collect the necessary data to verify its readiness before any future expansion in usage.
“Through this organised framework, and in cooperation with strategic partners, we seek to achieve a balance between supporting innovation and encouraging the adoption of smart solutions on one hand and ensuring the safety of road users on the other, in line with the emirate’s direction to develop an advanced, safe, and sustainable transport system,” he added.
This takes Abu Dhabi one step closer to achieving its autonomous mobility goals. Earlier this month, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, announced the expansion of its Robotaxi services to include new areas across the emirate.
The service was launched in 2021 across Yas, Al Saadiyat, Al Reem, Al Maryah Islands, and Zayed International Airport. Now, ITC is expanding operations into new high-activity, high-density areas, including Khalifa City, Masdar City and Rabdan.
New routes will also be introduced connecting Abu Dhabi Corniche with Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, giving residents and visitors more smart mobility options and wider access to autonomous services across the emirate.
This service is operated commercially by WeRide and Uber.
Moreover, during the World Government Summit this year, Dubai announced an update to the Dubai Loop project with The Boring Company (also led by Elon Musk), planning high-speed underground transit pods using Tesla Model Y vehicles — a potential long-term infrastructure venture. This service will be launched in 2027.