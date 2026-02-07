Inside Abu Dhabi’s driverless future: 120 autonomous vehicles now on roads

Abu Dhabi launches full-scale driverless taxi operations across major urban areas
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi continues to consolidate its leadership in smart mobility, with more than 120 Level 4 autonomous vehicles now operating across the emirate without safety drivers. The rollout marks the full commercial deployment of autonomous vehicles under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council and is led by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.
The milestone follows progressive regulatory and legislative reforms that enabled a gradual and safe transition from pilot projects to full commercial operations. Authorities said the move enhances road safety, reduces congestion, improves transport efficiency and supports a higher quality of life across the emirate.
According to the ITC, the deployment of commercial autonomous vehicles is governed by a robust regulatory framework covering safety standards and operational readiness. The framework also supports collaboration with global technology partners, in line with the UAE’s approved legislative structures.
Early phases of deployment included safety operators onboard, followed by partial supervision and, eventually, fully autonomous operations without human intervention. Vehicles were approved only after passing rigorous performance tests in real traffic conditions across Abu Dhabi.
Operational data up to October 2025 shows autonomous taxis have travelled hundreds of thousands of kilometres, completing up to 20 trips per vehicle daily during operating periods of up to 12 hours. Services currently cover around 50% of Abu Dhabi’s main urban areas, reflecting strong infrastructure readiness.
The ITC oversees vehicle movement through an advanced digital platform that enables real-time monitoring, performance tracking and immediate reporting and analysis of incidents or operational observations. This ensures full compliance with permit conditions and approved safety standards.
Officials said the achievement represents a major step towards building a smart and sustainable transport ecosystem through close cooperation between government entities and the private sector. It also supports the integration of future technologies across land, sea and air mobility, positioning Abu Dhabi as a regional and global leader in smart city development.
In November 2025, the ITC announced the launch of full commercial Level 4 autonomous vehicle operations—the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa. The centre also initiated Abu Dhabi’s first pilot programme for autonomous delivery vehicles.
The deployment followed close coordination between the ITC, the Regulatory Sandbox at the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, and the Ministry of Interior’s committee overseeing advanced driving systems testing, under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council.
Two operators received the first commercial permits. WeRide conducted pilot operations in partnership with Uber and Tawasul, while Autogo–K2 operated with Apollo Go (Baidu), after completing extensive safety, sensor and vehicle-response testing in real traffic environments.
By October 2025, WeRide’s autonomous taxis had travelled more than 800,000 kilometres in Abu Dhabi, completing up to 20 trips per vehicle during 12-hour operating windows. Uber and WeRide now operate the region’s largest commercially deployed autonomous taxi network, covering about half of Abu Dhabi’s urban areas.
Autogo–K2 also achieved full Level 4 operational approval on Yas Island in record time, completing over 100,000 kilometres of testing between July and September 2025. Its operations progressed from safety-driver supervision to fully autonomous service without onboard operators.
The ITC continues to monitor all autonomous operations through its advanced electronic platform, enabling intelligent oversight and strengthening public confidence in the future of smart and sustainable mobility in Abu Dhabi.
