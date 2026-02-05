Sheikh Hamdan launches Dubai’s first autonomous RT6 taxis

During the journey, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the vehicle’s operation, which combines artificial intelligence, advanced sensing technologies, and autonomous decision-making systems to ensure safe and seamless travel on city roads open to live traffic.

Sheikh Hamdan took a ride in the driverless vehicle to the World Governments Summit at Madinat Jumeirah, demonstrating the emirate’s rapid adoption of future mobility solutions. The autonomous taxi service is set for public rollout in the first quarter of 2026.

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has officially launched operations of fully autonomous RT6 taxi vehicles developed by Baidu Apollo Go. The launch forms part of Dubai’s broader smart mobility ecosystem.

The launch was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Its software integrates real-time data, high-definition maps, and deep-learning algorithms, allowing navigation in complex urban environments while interacting safely with pedestrians, intersections, and other vehicles. The system complies fully with traffic laws. Globally, Baidu Apollo Go vehicles have completed over 150 million kilometres and 10 million autonomous trips, providing a strong foundation for large-scale commercial operations.

The RT6 is the sixth generation of autonomous taxis and designed for large-scale deployment. It carries over 40 sensors, including high-precision LiDAR, multi-band radars, and advanced cameras, enabling it to perceive surroundings, respond to changing traffic conditions, and make real-time decisions safely.

The Dubai driverless taxi service is the result of close collaboration between the RTA and Baidu Apollo Go, beginning with discussions at the 2025 World Governments Summit. From initial talks to signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and starting operational trials, the transition from planning to implementation was completed in just 10 months — a testament to Dubai’s regulatory efficiency and smart infrastructure.

This development marks a major milestone in Dubai’s journey towards smart, sustainable, and AI-driven transport. It enhances mobility efficiency, improves quality of life, and reinforces the emirate’s global leadership in shaping the future of urban transport. Plans are already underway to expand the autonomous fleet to over 1,000 vehicles in the coming years.

Baidu Apollo Go also inaugurated its first operations and control centre outside China, located at Dubai Science Park. The 2,000-square-metre facility manages the autonomous fleet, with a command centre, simulation and training rooms, and maintenance facilities. It monitors vehicle performance, updates software, conducts inspections, and supports safety testing, ensuring the fleet operates smoothly and safely.

