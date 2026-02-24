Driverless taxis are coming: Dubai Taxi confirms autonomous launch date

Driverless taxis mark milestone in Dubai’s smart mobility and AI strategy
Dubai: Dubai Taxi Company will launch its first autonomous ride next month, a significant step in the emirate’s efforts towards adopting smart mobility and AI-driven transport, its chief executive said.
The announcement came as the company’s board recommended final dividends of Dh142 million for the second half of the year, equivalent to 5.68 fils per share.
Combined with interim dividends of Dh160.7 million distributed in August 2025, total payouts for the 2025 financial year will reach Dh302.7 million, or 12.11 fils per share, representing a 7.5 per cent increase compared with 2024.
Mansoor Al Falasi, chief executive of Dubai Taxi Company, said the autonomous ride would be a milestone in the group’s operational transformation and wider adoption of artificial intelligence.
He added that the company plans to expand its services to other emirates, including Abu Dhabi, Ajman and Sharjah, in phases throughout 2026.
The company reported strong operational and financial performance in 2025, recording net profit of Dh365 million for the first time.
Al Falasi said the results were driven by growth across its core segments, particularly taxi services and motorbike delivery, alongside strong economic momentum in Dubai.
He pointed to an 8 per cent increase in the number of trips compared with the previous year, supported by population growth, urban expansion and a rise in tourist arrivals. Operational efficiency and cost discipline also contributed to the improved performance, he said.
The company’s fleet expanded by around 18 per cent over the past year, reflecting growth across its four main business lines. Electric vehicles now account for about 525 cars in the fleet, with further increases expected this year.
Al Falasi also highlighted the company’s partnership with Presight to adopt advanced artificial intelligence solutions. He said AI had become a central pillar of the company’s strategy and a key area of investment, both in capital expenditure and operating costs.
The autonomous vehicle project is among the most prominent initiatives under this strategy. Through collaboration with a major global technology firm, Dubai Taxi Company is preparing to deploy its first driverless ride next month.
The chief executive said rising direct and financing costs in 2025 were linked to the company’s investment in the Bolt platform as part of efforts to capture market share. Around seven million rides were completed through the platform during the year.
Expansion into Abu Dhabi, one of the country’s largest transport markets, will be the next priority after Dubai, followed by a gradual rollout across other emirates in the first and second halves of 2026.
Al Falasi said future growth would extend across all business segments, including buses, limousine services, taxis and delivery, while the company continues to explore new opportunities within an integrated mobility ecosystem designed to provide comprehensive transport solutions.