Smart apps drive Ajman taxi bookings past 1.4 million in 2025

Careem, Uber and Yango dominate demand as residents embrace digital mobility services
Ajman Transport Authority recorded a sharp rise in taxi demand through smart booking channels in 2025, with total requests surpassing 1.4 million across digital platforms and call centre services.
According to official figures, taxi requests reached 1,412,019 during the year. The majority 1,351,094 bookings were placed through smart applications, including Careem, Uber and Yango, along with other integrated mobility platforms. Meanwhile, the Authority’s Booking and Distribution Centre handled 60,925 requests, reflecting the continued availability of alternative service channels for customers.
Officials said the strong growth reflects the success of ongoing efforts to modernise the transport sector in Ajman and expand smart mobility solutions. The Authority noted that providing multiple, easily accessible booking channels has helped enhance service quality and improve overall customer experience.
Customers can access taxi services quickly through smart applications, which offer seamless and integrated transport solutions designed to meet the needs of residents and visitors.
The Authority added that it will continue to expand digital services and upgrade service delivery mechanisms in line with technological advancements and growing demand, reinforcing Ajman’s position as a leading model for smart and advanced transport services across the UAE.
