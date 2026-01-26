Over 14.2 million trips push Ajman public transport growth to 7.23%

Strong rise in bus usage and steady taxi demand drive 2025 performance
Ajman’s public transport system recorded more than 14.2 million passenger trips in 2025, marking a 7.23 per cent increase compared to the previous year, the Ajman Transport Authority announced.
A total of 14,225,167 trips were recorded across taxi, bus and marine transport services, reflecting the impact of ongoing development plans aimed at improving efficiency, sustainability and network coverage.
The authority said the growth was driven by operational enhancements and route expansions aligned with population growth and rising demand, helping improve mobility for residents and visitors.
Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director General of Ajman Transport Authority, said the results confirm the success of the emirate’s strategy to build an integrated transport system that supports sustainable urban development.
Public bus usage saw the strongest increase, with 213,204 trips recorded — up 67.42 per cent year-on-year, highlighting growing public confidence in bus services as a safe and reliable mode of transport.
Marine transport services registered 5,887 trips in 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain and expand water transport options.
Taxi services remained the backbone of the system, completing 14,006,076 trips, an increase of 6.6 per cent compared to 2024, underscoring improved operational efficiency and service quality.
The authority reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing quality of life in Ajman through a safe, smart and integrated transport network, positioning public transport as a preferred choice for daily travel.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox