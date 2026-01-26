GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Over 14.2 million trips push Ajman public transport growth to 7.23%

Strong rise in bus usage and steady taxi demand drive 2025 performance

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bus trips surge 67%, while taxis remain the main travel choice.
Bus trips surge 67%, while taxis remain the main travel choice.

Ajman’s public transport system recorded more than 14.2 million passenger trips in 2025, marking a 7.23 per cent increase compared to the previous year, the Ajman Transport Authority announced.

A total of 14,225,167 trips were recorded across taxi, bus and marine transport services, reflecting the impact of ongoing development plans aimed at improving efficiency, sustainability and network coverage.

The authority said the growth was driven by operational enhancements and route expansions aligned with population growth and rising demand, helping improve mobility for residents and visitors.

Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director General of Ajman Transport Authority, said the results confirm the success of the emirate’s strategy to build an integrated transport system that supports sustainable urban development.

Public bus usage saw the strongest increase, with 213,204 trips recorded — up 67.42 per cent year-on-year, highlighting growing public confidence in bus services as a safe and reliable mode of transport.

Marine transport services registered 5,887 trips in 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain and expand water transport options.

Taxi services remained the backbone of the system, completing 14,006,076 trips, an increase of 6.6 per cent compared to 2024, underscoring improved operational efficiency and service quality.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing quality of life in Ajman through a safe, smart and integrated transport network, positioning public transport as a preferred choice for daily travel.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEAjman

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Over 9.3m passengers served by Sharjah Taxi in 2025

Over 9.3m passengers served by Sharjah Taxi in 2025

2m read
Ajman marks Year of Community with 260 initiatives

Ajman marks Year of Community with 260 initiatives

2m read
Sharjah Airport posts 14% passenger growth on route expansion.

Sharjah Airport passenger traffic jumps 14% in 2025

2m read
70 roads, Dh35b: Dubai races to keep up with car boom

70 roads, Dh35b: Dubai races to keep up with car boom

2m read