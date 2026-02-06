Ajman trains nearly 6,000 transport staff to boost safety standards

Taxi and school transport staff completed year-long programmes in safety and skills
The Ajman Transport Authority has implemented a series of specialised training programmes throughout 2025 for taxi drivers, school bus drivers and school bus supervisors, with a total of 5,976 participants taking part.
According to the authority, the trainees included 2,148 taxi drivers, 1,832 school bus drivers who attended awareness programmes, and 1,996 school bus supervisors enrolled in dedicated training courses.
As part of the initiative, the authority organised 776 training courses for taxi drivers during the year, focusing on improving professional skills, raising performance standards and ensuring compliance with traffic safety regulations.
The programmes covered key areas such as public interaction skills, traffic safety awareness, first aid and accident prevention, in addition to promoting professional conduct and adherence to occupational ethics.
The authority said the training efforts form part of its broader strategy to enhance the safety and efficiency of the transport system, strengthen public confidence in transport services and contribute to improving quality of life in the Emirate of Ajman.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox