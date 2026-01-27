Passenger numbers rise as confidence in mass transit strengthens
Ajman: More than 3.9 million passengers used public transport buses in Ajman during 2025, reflecting steady growth in demand for mass transit services across the emirate.
The Ajman Transport Authority (ATA) said 3,936,406 passengers travelled on its bus network last year, covering both internal and inter-emirate routes — an increase of 1.97 per cent compared to 2024.
According to the Authority, Ajman’s public transport system currently operates seven internal routes and four external routes, strengthening connectivity within the emirate and linking it with neighbouring areas. The expanded network aims to meet the daily mobility needs of residents, workers and visitors.
ATA stressed that public transport plays a key role in supporting Ajman’s economic and social development, noting that ongoing improvements in service quality and operational efficiency are aligned with the emirate’s urban expansion and rising population density.
Eng. Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Agency, said the growing ridership reflects public confidence in the system.
“The continuous increase in bus users confirms the Authority’s success in providing safe, comfortable and sustainable transport solutions, enhancing mobility for both citizens and residents,” he said.
The Authority added that work is ongoing to expand and modernise the bus fleet, with vehicles designed to meet high safety and quality standards. The buses are equipped with ergonomic seating and advanced safety systems to ensure passenger comfort and reliability.
ATA is also continuing to develop bus infrastructure across the emirate, including the expansion of bus stops and the installation of solar-powered, environmentally friendly shelters, supporting Ajman’s vision for a safe, modern and sustainable public transport network.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox