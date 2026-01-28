Officials say the network offers a convenient and accessible transport option
Ajman’s traditional abra maritime transport service recorded 55,872 passengers last year, the Ajman Transport Authority announced, highlighting sustained demand for water transport across the emirate.
The service operates through four main stations linking key residential, commercial and tourist areas. These include Al Zorah Station, Al Rashidiya Station near the Ajman Fish Market, Al Safiya Station in the Mushairef area close to the Ajman Fishermen Association Council, and Marina Station adjacent to Ajman Corniche and Ajman Marina.
Officials said the network provides residents and visitors with a convenient and accessible mode of transport while supporting tourism activity in the emirate.
Eng. Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Corporation at the Ajman Transport Authority, said the abra service represents an important part of the UAE’s maritime heritage.
“The abra maritime transport service reflects the country’s traditional identity while offering passengers a distinctive, safe and enjoyable travel experience,” he said.
Al Jallaf added that the authority remains committed to the continuous development of maritime transport services and improving operational efficiency, as part of efforts to strengthen Ajman’s public transport system and enhance passenger satisfaction.
