GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Ajman’s abras remain a popular choice for residents and tourists

Officials say the network offers a convenient and accessible transport option

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ajman’s abras remain a popular choice for residents and tourists
Supplied

Ajman’s traditional abra maritime transport service recorded 55,872 passengers last year, the Ajman Transport Authority announced, highlighting sustained demand for water transport across the emirate.

The service operates through four main stations linking key residential, commercial and tourist areas. These include Al Zorah Station, Al Rashidiya Station near the Ajman Fish Market, Al Safiya Station in the Mushairef area close to the Ajman Fishermen Association Council, and Marina Station adjacent to Ajman Corniche and Ajman Marina.

Officials said the network provides residents and visitors with a convenient and accessible mode of transport while supporting tourism activity in the emirate.

Eng. Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Corporation at the Ajman Transport Authority, said the abra service represents an important part of the UAE’s maritime heritage.

“The abra maritime transport service reflects the country’s traditional identity while offering passengers a distinctive, safe and enjoyable travel experience,” he said.

Al Jallaf added that the authority remains committed to the continuous development of maritime transport services and improving operational efficiency, as part of efforts to strengthen Ajman’s public transport system and enhance passenger satisfaction.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Ajman

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Authority added that work is ongoing to expand and modernise the bus fleet.

Bus travel in Ajman continues to gain popularity

2m read
Bus trips surge 67%, while taxis remain the main travel choice.

Ajman sees sharp rise in public transport use in 2025

1m read
Ajman marks Year of Community with 260 initiatives

Ajman marks Year of Community with 260 initiatives

2m read
Once completed, the station’s total area will increase from 6,700 square metres to 8,500 square metres.

Burj Khalifa Metro station set for major upgrade

3m read