Dubai’s RTA joins global bus benchmarking group

The benchmarking group allows members to compare how their bus networks perform in areas such as reliability, fleet use, maintenance, safety and passenger satisfaction. It also provides opportunities for operators to exchange ideas and learn from each other.

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has joined the International Bus Benchmarking Group (IBBG), becoming the first public bus operator in the Middle East to be part of the global network.

According to Bahrozyan, being part of the group will help the authority gain practical insights through shared data, performance indicators and technical discussions with other operators.

He said it reflects Dubai’s growing role as a hub for modern and sustainable mobility solutions and helps raise the region’s profile in the global public transport community.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency at Roads and Transport Authority, said the membership is an important step for the city’s transport sector.

By joining the group, Dubai’s transport authority will be able to measure its performance against other major bus systems around the world and identify ways to improve services.

The information gathered from other members can also support better planning and help authorities make informed decisions about improving the bus network.

The membership is also expected to open the door for stronger cooperation with transport authorities in other countries and encourage knowledge exchange with advanced bus networks worldwide.

