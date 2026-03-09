GOLD/FOREX
Dubai’s RTA joins global bus benchmarking group

First public bus operator in the Middle East to become part of international alliance

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Joining International Bus Benchmarking Group (IBBG) will help Dubai compare performance and adopt international best practices.
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has joined the International Bus Benchmarking Group (IBBG), becoming the first public bus operator in the Middle East to be part of the global network.

The group brings together leading bus operators and transport authorities from different countries to share experience, compare performance and improve public transport systems.

Officials said the move reflects Dubai’s efforts to strengthen its public transport network and align its operations with international standards.

Global platform for public bus operators

The benchmarking group allows members to compare how their bus networks perform in areas such as reliability, fleet use, maintenance, safety and passenger satisfaction. It also provides opportunities for operators to exchange ideas and learn from each other.

By joining the group, Dubai’s transport authority will be able to measure its performance against other major bus systems around the world and identify ways to improve services.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency at Roads and Transport Authority, said the membership is an important step for the city’s transport sector.

He said it reflects Dubai’s growing role as a hub for modern and sustainable mobility solutions and helps raise the region’s profile in the global public transport community.

Improving services for passengers

According to Bahrozyan, being part of the group will help the authority gain practical insights through shared data, performance indicators and technical discussions with other operators.

This will help RTA study areas such as fleet efficiency, maintenance practices, service reliability and passenger experience.

The information gathered from other members can also support better planning and help authorities make informed decisions about improving the bus network.

Bahrozyan said the benchmarking process will help identify ways to strengthen operations, reduce costs and improve service quality for passengers.

Supporting Dubai’s mobility goals

The initiative also supports Dubai’s wider goal of building a smarter and more sustainable transport system.

RTA has been expanding its mobility network through digital technologies, intelligent transport systems and cleaner energy options for buses.

Officials said lessons learned from international benchmarking will help improve safety, reliability and passenger comfort while also supporting environmental goals.

The membership is also expected to open the door for stronger cooperation with transport authorities in other countries and encourage knowledge exchange with advanced bus networks worldwide.

Authorities say the step further strengthens Dubai’s reputation as a city focused on modern, efficient and sustainable public transport.

