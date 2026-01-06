Dubai RTA adds 4 new bus routes and revamps over 70 others

Route 6 – Two additional bus stops have been added at Dubai People of Determination Center and Mayo Clinic.

Route 13A – The service has been extended to Al Muhaisnah 2, 7th Street.

Route 16 – Al Awir, bus stop has been cancelled.

Route 29 – Emirates Towers 1 bus stop has been cancelled, and a new bus stop has been added at Museum of the Future.

Route 55 – The route has been extended in International City to Greece Cluster, K12.

Route C09 – Oxygen Dubai 2, Gargash Cars 2, and Renault Service Centre 2 bus stops have been cancelled.

Routes C15 and F01 – Al Baraha Masjid 2 bus stop has been cancelled, and a new bus stop has been added on Abu Baker Al Siddique Street, prior to D82.

Route F39 – The route has been extended to reach Oud Al Muteena area, with the addition of new bus stops at Oud Al Muteena 2 A1, Oud Al Muteena 2 Masjid, and Oud Al Muteena 2 B1. Algeria Street 6-1 bus stop has been cancelled.

Route F46 – Two bus stops within the Green Community have been cancelled: Choithrams Supermarket 2 and Green Community Main Entrance Gate 2.

Route F54 – The route has been realigned to serve the South Residential Area of Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), with the cancellation of bus stops at Al Munawalah Street 1, Al Munawalah Street 2, and Al Munawalah Street 3.

Route F55 – The service has been expanded to cover additional areas within Dubai World Central cargo zone, with the addition of two new bus stops.

Route DH1 – Storm Coaster at Dubai Hills Mall bus stop has been cancelled.

Routes 12 and 93 – Umm Suqeim Etisalat bus stop has been cancelled.

Route 18 – Two new bus stops have been added on 7A Street: Al Nahda Pond Park and MSB Private School.

Route 31 – Dubai Academic City 2 bus stop has been cancelled.

Route 83 – Shatha Tower bus stop has been cancelled.

Routes 21B and F26A – Al Telaa Technical Industries 1 bus stop has been cancelled.

Route 36B – A new bus stop has been added in Dubai Outsource City at Royal Bank of Scotland 1.

Route F10 – Al Warqa’a E21 bus stop has been cancelled.

Route F61 – A new bus stop has been added at Al Jassmi Masjid 1.

Route 320 – A new bus stop has been added at Dubai Outsource City, VOGO Grand Hotel.