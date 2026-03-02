Dubai Police focus on delivery rider safety to reduce road accidents

Dubai Police warn delivery riders against dangerous traffic violations
Dubai Police, represented by Hatta Police Station, has launched a series of field awareness initiatives targeting delivery motorcycle riders as part of the traffic safety campaign, “Your lives matter, your safety is our goal.”
The initiative aims to enhance traffic awareness among riders and encourage compliance with road regulations, supporting Dubai Police’s strategic vision of building a safer city.
The event was attended by Colonel Ali Obaid Al Bedwawi, Deputy Director of Hatta Police Station, and Major Ghadeer Mohammed Al Khalidi, Head of the Traffic Registration Section, along with a number of delivery riders.
Colonel Al Bedwawi reaffirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to strengthening traffic awareness efforts for all road users, particularly delivery riders whose jobs require long hours on the road. He noted that such initiatives play an important role in reducing accident rates and contribute directly to national targets aimed at lowering traffic-related fatalities and injuries.
He explained that the awareness sessions highlighted key causes of accidents, including distracted driving and speeding violations, as well as common unsafe practices such as weaving between vehicles, riding in groups that disrupt traffic flow, sudden swerving, and abrupt lane changes — especially on internal roads.
At the conclusion of the event, Colonel Al Bedwawi stressed the importance of sustaining awareness campaigns and strengthening cooperation with delivery companies to achieve traffic safety goals. He reiterated Dubai Police’s commitment to making roads safer and more sustainable in line with international safety standards.