Ajman Police launch ‘Towards a Safe Road for All Users’ campaign

Awareness drive to run in Arabic, English and Urdu across social media platforms
As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance traffic safety and protect lives and property, Ajman police general headquarters has launched its first quarterly campaign for 2026 under the slogan “Towards a Safe Road for All Users.” The three-month campaign aims to raise traffic awareness among all categories of road users.
Lieutenant colonel Rashid Humaid bin Hindi, deputy director of the traffic and patrols department at Ajman police, said the launch of the campaign aligns with the directives of the wise leadership to instill traffic safety concepts and curb unsafe driving behaviours. These efforts, he noted, contribute to reducing traffic accidents and enhancing quality of life in the community.
He explained that the campaign focuses on delivering awareness messages to all vehicle users, in addition to pedestrians, cyclists, and people of determination, with special attention to the most vulnerable groups. The campaign urges everyone to adhere to traffic laws and regulations to ensure their own safety and that of others.
Lieutenant colonel bin Hindi added that the campaign’s media plan relies on disseminating awareness programs across various social media platforms, alongside cooperation with strategic partners concerned with traffic safety, in order to reach the widest possible segment of society and achieve the desired awareness impact.
Lieutenant colonel bin Hindi noted that the campaign will be implemented across all regions of the country and delivered in three languages—Arabic, English, and Urdu—reflecting Ajman Police’s commitment to inclusivity and to tailoring awareness messages to suit the diverse segments of society. He stressed the importance of community cooperation, adherence to issued guidelines and instructions, and reporting any traffic hazards, all of which contribute to achieving the campaign’s goal of providing a safe road for all users.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox