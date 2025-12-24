Ras Al Khaimah Police launch 115 digital campaigns to boost online safety

Campaigns raise awareness of digital risks and teach safe, responsible online practices
Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah Police have launched more than 115 integrated digital awareness campaigns since 2023 as part of their ongoing efforts to enhance safety and security in cyberspace.
The campaigns were implemented under the “Digital Quality of Life” initiative and focus on promoting best digital practices, encouraging positive online behaviour, and reducing cybercrime. The initiative aims to help create a safer digital environment for all internet users.
Brigadier Dr Tariq Mohammed bin Saif, Director General of Police Operations, said the force is committed to building a safe, purposeful and positive digital society, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 and the Ministry of Interior’s goals to strengthen security and public confidence.
He said the campaigns seek to raise awareness about potential digital risks and ways to protect against them, while equipping the community with the skills, knowledge and responsible online behaviours needed to keep pace with rapid digital developments and safeguard users from online threats.
Ras Al Khaimah Police also encourage the responsible use of digital platforms by promoting positive and reliable content, Dr bin Saif added. This approach aims to reduce exposure to harmful material or content that incites violence or hatred, reinforce positive digital citizenship across social media platforms, and foster a culture of coexistence within virtual communities.
