Court and Crime

Ras Al Khaimah Police report drop in serious crimes by 6.9%

Smart policing drives safer streets in Ras Al Khaimah

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Ras Al Khaimah Police report drop in serious crimes by 6.9%
rakmediaoffice

Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah Police have recorded a notable improvement in public safety during the first half of 2025, with serious crimes falling by 6.9 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Brigadier Dr Tareq Mohammed bin Saif, Director General of Police Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the decline reflects the success of proactive security strategies and the effective use of smart data analytics in security planning and operations.

He noted that data-driven policing has helped reduce risks while strengthening residents’ sense of safety, stability and quality of life across the emirate.

Brigadier Dr bin Saif added that the results highlight the efficiency of operational systems and the precision of security prioritisation, positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a leading model for safety and security nationwide.

He stressed that the Ministry of Interior, represented by Ras Al Khaimah Police, adopts strategic security planning as a cornerstone of internal security, supported by continuous performance monitoring and transparent reporting. These measures, he said, have contributed to strong performance indicators in tackling concerning crimes.

Ras Al Khaimah Police remain committed to sustaining security and stability and safeguarding the national achievements realised across various sectors, he added.

