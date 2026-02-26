New career paths boost investigations, detection and global compliance readiness
Dubai Police launches specialised career tracks to strengthen fight against money laundering New framework integrates investigative, legal and analytical expertise to enhance financial crime detection and align with global compliance standards.
Dubai Police has introduced advanced specialised career tracks in anti-money laundering, reinforcing its law enforcement framework in line with international best practices and global compliance standards.
The new tracks operate under the Anti-Money Laundering Department within the General Department of Criminal Investigation, which oversees specialised units tackling financial crimes at both local and international levels. The move is expected to enhance national coordination and strengthen the UAE’s readiness to address cross-border financial crimes in accordance with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards.
Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said the initiative reflects a long-term strategic vision focused on building a sustainable and highly professional system supported by academically and operationally qualified national talent.
He noted that the step comes in response to the rapid evolution of financial crime methods, particularly amid accelerating digital transformation and the growing volume of international financial transactions.
According to Dubai Police, the specialised career tracks — the first of their kind among police entities in the country — mark a significant development in institutional mechanisms to combat money laundering. The framework clearly defines roles and responsibilities while integrating investigative, analytical, technical and legal functions, helping improve crime detection efficiency, speed up investigations and enhance overall security outcomes.
Lieutenant Colonel Dr Rashid Salem Al Marri, Director of the Anti-Money Laundering Department, said the development process included designing detailed professional job descriptions for each track. These outline specific technical and knowledge requirements, structured career progression pathways and continuous professional development programmes to ensure sustained expertise in the field.
He added that the initiative aligns with national efforts to establish an integrated system to combat financial crimes, strengthen institutional partnerships and unify efforts to mitigate risks associated with money laundering and illicit financing.
“These efforts support the protection of the national economy and help preserve the country’s reputation regionally and internationally,” he said.
Fatima Al Mazmi, a money laundering crime analysis specialist, said the initiative represents more than an administrative restructuring, describing it as a strategic investment in human capital.
She explained that the tracks are linked to specialised training and qualification programmes covering legal frameworks, financial analysis, fund-tracing techniques and the use of smart systems to detect suspicious financial patterns.
Al Mazmi added that the new framework is expected to deliver measurable operational improvements, including faster case completion, higher early detection rates and stronger coordination with local and international partners, further enhancing the effectiveness and sustainability of the UAE’s anti-money laundering system.