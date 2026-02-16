Suicide or hit-and-run? How Dubai Police solved rider’s bridge fall with Digital Twin tech

Virtual reconstruction highlights Dubai Police’s advanced forensics
Dubai: A delivery rider initially thought to have jumped from a bridge was later identified as a victim of a hit-and-run, after Dubai Police digitally reconstructed the incident using advanced “Digital Twin” technology.
Investigators had initially relied on witness accounts suggesting suicide. Virtual reconstruction revealed the motorcycle was struck from behind by another vehicle whose driver fled the scene.
The collision caused the rider to fall from the bridge while the motorcycle remained above, prompting authorities to reclassify the case.
In another application, the technology helped explain a partial collapse of a basement parking facility. Digital forensic analysis showed that continued water leakage had weakened reinforced concrete.
Advanced load simulations revealed uneven stress distribution in supporting columns, accelerating deterioration and triggering the collapse.
The cases underscore the power of Dubai Police’s new Digital Twin system, a platform that virtually reconstructs crime scenes with high scientific precision.
Engineer Amna Al Mazmi, project manager of the initiative, said the system has clarified nearly 85 incidents to date. Using virtual reality and detailed 3D modelling, investigators can move through scenes, examine evidence from multiple angles, and reconstruct events with enhanced accuracy, accelerating analysis and strengthening forensic reliability in court.
The platform combines all physical evidence into a single model, enabling officers to revisit crime scenes digitally without returning to the original location. Interactive models are transparent and auditable, supporting data-driven decisions and reinforcing judicial confidence.
Three main stages power the Digital Twin:
Comprehensive digital documentation of the scene
Data enhancement and refinement
Advanced analysis and intelligent outputs
By merging 3D scanning, AI, and analytics, the system can reconstruct complex incidents, simulate event sequences, and integrate with Dubai Police command platforms.
The project earned international acclaim, receiving a seven-star rating and the Best Innovative Project title at the International Best Practices Competition (IBPC) 2025, as well as the UAE Ideas Award 2025 in Smart Government and Digital Transformation.
Brigadier Engineer Rashid Ahmed Lootah, Acting Director of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, said Dubai Police remain committed to advancing investigations with cutting-edge digital solutions, enhancing public safety and investigative standards.
Lieutenant Colonel Dr Engineer Mohammad Ali Al Qasim, Head of Forensic Engineering, noted the system links all evidence in a unified digital environment, allowing investigators to re-examine findings, reduce errors, and accelerate forensic processes.