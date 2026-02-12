GOLD/FOREX
Ramadan Games 2026: Dubai Police roll out 25 sporting events across the emirate

The events are designed to promote healthy lifestyles

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Dubai Police, represented by its Sports Excellence Centre, will stage the Ramadan Games Championship from February 20 to March 11, bringing together officers and community members in a wide-ranging sporting showcase across the emirate.

Colonel Abdul Basit Ali Abdul Rahman said the championship will be held at multiple venues, including the Dubai Police Officers Club, Dubai Police Academy, Umm Al Daman, Al Ruwayyah Training City, Nad Al Sheba Police Station, and Dubai Autodrome.

This year’s edition features 25 tournaments, divided into 12 community competitions, 12 police-only championships, and a dedicated tournament for Hemaya school students — a move aimed at encouraging youth engagement and fostering a culture of sportsmanship among younger generations.

Community competitions

The community category will host 12 tournaments open to the public, including cricket, a desert cycling challenge, taekwondo, calisthenics, sprint races, cycling, tennis, obstacle races, traditional games, beach volleyball, a five-kilometre run, and indoor rowing.

The events are designed to promote healthy lifestyles and reinforce Dubai Police’s commitment to enhancing quality of life through sport and physical activity.

Police championships

The police category will see officers compete in 12 disciplines: padel, football, karate, basketball, snooker, jiu-jitsu, chess, archery, stationary cycling, volleyball, practical shooting, and marksmanship.

Organisers said winners across all categories will receive valuable prizes, adding a competitive edge to what has become one of the force’s flagship Ramadan sporting initiatives.

