Explained: Why Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh walked out of Don 3 and how it snowballed into a Rs400 million industry battle with Farhan Akhtar

As of now, the future of Don 3 remains unclear. No official casting or production timeline has been announced since Ranveer’s exit. The disagreement has effectively stalled the project and raised questions about how the franchise will move forward.

One of the flashpoints in the dispute is the allegation that Excel explored other casting options, including Hrithik Roshan, before returning to Ranveer after the success of Dhurandhar. Ranveer’s side views this as a sign of uncertainty and lack of commitment.

Excel Entertainment disputes this version. Farhan Akhtar has reportedly said that the script was developed and shared in stages and that Ranveer had approved each draft without objection. From the producers’ perspective, the actor’s sudden exit came after extensive planning and spending.

Ranveer’s side maintains that the film never reached a stage of creative readiness. According to his camp, there was no locked script even after years of development, and multiple story elements remained unresolved. He allegedly felt that the project lacked the scale and narrative strength promised to him at the time of signing.

The project was expected to go on floors in 2026 and was positioned as one of the studio’s biggest bets. Months later, the collaboration collapsed. Ranveer Singh exited the film, setting off a chain reaction that has now reached the Producers Guild of India, a rare step for a dispute involving a star and a production house.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.