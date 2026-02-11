GOLD/FOREX
Explained: Why Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh walked out of Don 3 and how it snowballed into a Rs400 million industry battle with Farhan Akhtar

Ranveer’s side maintains that the film never reached a stage of creative readiness

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar
Dubai: When top Bollywood producers Excel Entertainment unveiled Don 3 in August 2023 with Ranveer Singh in the titular role, the announcement signalled a major franchise reboot after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

The project was expected to go on floors in 2026 and was positioned as one of the studio’s biggest bets. Months later, the collaboration collapsed. Ranveer Singh exited the film, setting off a chain reaction that has now reached the Producers Guild of India, a rare step for a dispute involving a star and a production house.

What triggered the crisis?

The disagreement stems from how prepared Don 3 really was when Ranveer committed to it.

Ranveer’s side maintains that the film never reached a stage of creative readiness. According to his camp, there was no locked script even after years of development, and multiple story elements remained unresolved. He allegedly felt that the project lacked the scale and narrative strength promised to him at the time of signing.

Excel Entertainment disputes this version. Farhan Akhtar has reportedly said that the script was developed and shared in stages and that Ranveer had approved each draft without objection. From the producers’ perspective, the actor’s sudden exit came after extensive planning and spending.

Why did the Producers Guild step in?

With both sides locked in disagreement, the matter was taken to the Producers Guild of India to discuss a broader industry concern: what protections exist for producers when a star exits after heavy pre-production costs have already been incurred?

Two closed-door meetings were held. Senior producers and studio heads were present to hear both sides and to consider whether clearer industry guidelines are needed to prevent similar situations in future big-budget films.

What is the Rs400 million dispute about?

Excel Entertainment has claimed losses of around Rs400 million following Ranveer’s exit. These costs reportedly include pre-production work, planning, and commitments made to meet the actor’s requirements.

The producers have argued that such financial setbacks cannot be absorbed quietly and are seeking reimbursement, while also pushing for industry-level rules against what they call unreasonable last-minute withdrawals by stars.

Ranveer’s camp, however, insists the decision to leave was based on creative dissatisfaction, not financial bargaining. They argue that continuing with an unstable project would have led to even greater problems once filming began.

Was casting another star part of the conflict?

One of the flashpoints in the dispute is the allegation that Excel explored other casting options, including Hrithik Roshan, before returning to Ranveer after the success of Dhurandhar. Ranveer’s side views this as a sign of uncertainty and lack of commitment.

Excel has not publicly acknowledged this claim, maintaining instead that Ranveer remained their choice throughout development.

What does this mean for Don 3?

As of now, the future of Don 3 remains unclear. No official casting or production timeline has been announced since Ranveer’s exit. The disagreement has effectively stalled the project and raised questions about how the franchise will move forward.

Why this matters beyond one film

The dispute has highlighted a larger tension in Bollywood between creative trust and financial accountability. As films become more expensive and star-driven, producers are seeking safeguards, while actors insist on creative clarity before committing years of their careers to a single project.

In that sense, the Don 3 controversy is no longer just about Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment — it has become a test case for how the industry handles breakdowns in big-ticket collaborations.

For now, both sides remain firm on their positions, and the industry is closely watching whether the Producers Guild will formalise new guidelines in response to this high-profile standoff.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she's just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema.
