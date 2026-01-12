Dhurandhar filmmaker Aditya Dhar 'never got his due,' Priyadarshan says other directors stole his research

Priyadarshan reflects on Dhar’s journey with pride and admiration: “Dhar never got his due credit because the directors took his research, hard work, and talent, but kept him aside. I am very proud of him; he has made it so big.” Their bond endures, with Priyadarshan recalling how Dhar even showed up on the Bhooth Bangla set just to share the trailer of Dhurandhar. “That’s the kind of relationship I share with him—a guru and shishya,” he says.