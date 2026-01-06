‘Unfair': Ranveer Singh didn’t get due recognition in Dhurandhar, says co-star amid Akshaye Khanna praise

The co-star maintains Ranveer Singh had a far more demanding challenge
The conversation around Akshaye Khanna continues. If it isn’t his exit from Drishyam 3, it’s his acclaimed performance in Dhurandhar—now accompanied by criticism over how aloof he appeared on set.
A month after the film’s release, while Ranveer Singh leads the narrative, it is Akshaye who has dominated discussions—though actor Naveen Kaushik, feels the spotlight doesn’t tell the full story. He argues that Ranveer tackled a far more demanding challenge: “Containing his energy and delivering an extremely subtle, monotone performance throughout the film.”
In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Naveen shared insights about working with both actors, shedding light on their on-set dynamics.
“On set, Ranveer Singh always treated us like friends. Akshaye Khanna, on the other hand, maintained a certain distance—mostly because he was deeply invested in his character,” Naveen said. “Interestingly, the on-screen dynamic translated into real life as well. You’d see all the gang members sitting together, laughing and having fun, while he would sit a little apart. That’s how it was throughout the shoot.”
He added that Akshaye was never unapproachable. “If we went up to him for a conversation, he would speak very warmly. But once the conversation ended, he would retreat back into his space—and so would we, " he noted that 'Akshaye sir' was similar to the character he played in the movie, unpredictable and quiet. "He stayed away from the chaos on set and focused solely on his character.”
Reflecting on Ranveer Singh, Naveen highlighted the contrast between the actor and his character. "Ranveer is a ball of energy—a thousand-volt electric current. Whenever he’s on set, he greets everyone. He doesn’t like people sitting around lazily,” he said. “These two characters are poles apart. Every time the director said ‘cut’, Ranveer would instantly switch back to being himself, unless it was a very serious scene. He had a child-like curiosity throughout, with absolutely no ‘I am a huge star’ tantrums.”
Despite praising Akshaye Khanna’s performance, Naveen believes Ranveer deserves more recognition. “I do feel it’s unfair. Akshaye sir has undoubtedly created an iconic character that will be remembered for years. But what Ranveer has done as an actor—the tiny nuances, his voice modulation—for someone who is so energetic in real life to suppress all of that and play the complete opposite, it’s extremely difficult.”
