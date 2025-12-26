In its third week, Dhurandhar continues to flex at the box office. Week one brought in Rs 218 crore, week two added another Rs 261.5 crore, and although week three seemed like it might taper off, the film still pulled Rs 160.70 crore from days 15–20. Christmas alone saw a jaw-dropping Rs 28.60 crore in collections. For context, TMMTMTTM managed roughly Rs 7.25 crore net on its opening day in India, proving just how unstoppable Dhurandhar’s run has been.