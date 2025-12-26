GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Dhurandhar earns Rs 10 billion worldwide, becomes India’s 9th film to make box office history

Dhurandhar storms into Rs 10 billion club, sets new Bollywood record

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Ranveer Singh in the poster of ‘Dhurandhar’
Ranveer Singh in the poster of ‘Dhurandhar’
Instagram

Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, which hit theatres on December 5, has firmly claimed the crown as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Even in its third week, the spy thriller showed zero signs of slowing down, raking in a massive Christmas haul and comfortably storming into the Rs 1000 crore club, despite stiff competition from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM).

In its third week, Dhurandhar continues to flex at the box office. Week one brought in Rs 218 crore, week two added another Rs 261.5 crore, and although week three seemed like it might taper off, the film still pulled Rs 160.70 crore from days 15–20. Christmas alone saw a jaw-dropping Rs 28.60 crore in collections. For context, TMMTMTTM managed roughly Rs 7.25 crore net on its opening day in India, proving just how unstoppable Dhurandhar’s run has been.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar has dominated the box office and the discourse. Fans are calling it a Ranveer renaissance, reminiscent of his powerhouse performances in Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. And it’s not just Ranveer stealing the spotlight: Akshaye Khanna has gone viral for his dance sequence to Flipperachi’s FA9LA, adding yet another highlight to what’s already been a strong year for him, including his role in Chaava.

The film has officially outgrossed Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, solidifying its place as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Bold, brash, and unstoppable—Dhurandhar is the kind of blockbuster that demands attention.

And the story doesn’t end here: the second installment is slated to hit theatres in March 2026, promising more action, more drama, and more box office fireworks.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has been directed by Aditya Dhar

Dhurandhar enters top 10 highest-grossing Indian films

2m read
Yami has opened up about the quiet, organic way their relationship began, and what made her fall for the man behind the camera.

Yami Gautam on love story with Dhurandhar’s Aditya Dhar

4m read
Aditya Dhar shows Arjun Rampal’s intense look in ‘Dhurandhar’ on his birthday

Did Dhurandhar director take a swipe at Dhruv Rathee?

2m read
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar: How did Mukesh Chhabra nail the casting?

3m read