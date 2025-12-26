Dhurandhar storms into Rs 10 billion club, sets new Bollywood record
Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, which hit theatres on December 5, has firmly claimed the crown as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Even in its third week, the spy thriller showed zero signs of slowing down, raking in a massive Christmas haul and comfortably storming into the Rs 1000 crore club, despite stiff competition from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM).
In its third week, Dhurandhar continues to flex at the box office. Week one brought in Rs 218 crore, week two added another Rs 261.5 crore, and although week three seemed like it might taper off, the film still pulled Rs 160.70 crore from days 15–20. Christmas alone saw a jaw-dropping Rs 28.60 crore in collections. For context, TMMTMTTM managed roughly Rs 7.25 crore net on its opening day in India, proving just how unstoppable Dhurandhar’s run has been.
Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar has dominated the box office and the discourse. Fans are calling it a Ranveer renaissance, reminiscent of his powerhouse performances in Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. And it’s not just Ranveer stealing the spotlight: Akshaye Khanna has gone viral for his dance sequence to Flipperachi’s FA9LA, adding yet another highlight to what’s already been a strong year for him, including his role in Chaava.
The film has officially outgrossed Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, solidifying its place as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Bold, brash, and unstoppable—Dhurandhar is the kind of blockbuster that demands attention.
And the story doesn’t end here: the second installment is slated to hit theatres in March 2026, promising more action, more drama, and more box office fireworks.
