After Ranveer Singh exit from Don 3, did another Dhurandhar actor Akshaye Khanna walk out of 'Drishyam 3'?

Khanna’s reported departure comes close on the heels of Ranveer walking out of Don 3

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar
Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar

'Dhurandhar' star Akshaye Khanna has reportedly stepped away from “Drishyam 3”, just days after the makers announced the film’s release date.

According to reports, the actor’s exit is said to be over remuneration-related issues. Earlier this week, lead star Ajay Devgn had confirmed that the much-anticipated third instalment of the crime thriller franchise is slated to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.

Khanna’s reported departure comes close on the heels of another high-profile exit. On Tuesday, “Dhurandhar” co-star Ranveer Singh was said to have walked out of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming directorial “Don 3”.

Akshaye Khanna joined the “Drishyam” franchise with “Drishyam 2” in 2022, where he played IG Tarun Ahlawat, a sharp and determined officer and a close associate of Meera Deshmukh, portrayed by Tabu.

The actor has enjoyed a remarkable year at the box office, with back-to-back successes in “Chhaava” and “Dhurandhar”, both among the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025.

In the historical drama “Chhaava”, Khanna was seen as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, with Vicky Kaushal, Diana Penty, Rashmika Mandanna, Divya Dutta and Ashutosh Rana rounding out the ensemble cast.

In the recently released “Dhurandhar”, he portrayed Rehman Dakait, inspired by the real-life Lyari gangster. His performance earned widespread acclaim, with particular attention on his dance moves in the song “FA9LA”, which continues to trend online.

Up next, Akshaye Khanna will make his Tollywood debut with the superhero film “Mahakali”. He will essay the role of Asuraguru Shukracharya, while Bhoomi Shetty plays Goddess Kali in the Telugu-language film.

