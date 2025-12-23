Looking ahead, fans won’t have to wait long for the next chapter: Dhurandhar: Part 2 – Revenge is slated for a March 19, 2026 release. Presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and produced by Aditya Dhar alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the sequel promises to build on the thrilling world Dhar and his cast have already crafted.

Chhabra, who also oversaw casting for hits like Gangs of Wasseypur and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, says the response to Dhurandhar has been overwhelmingly rewarding. “I’ve worked on so many projects in the past year, but the love this film has received is extraordinary,” he shared.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.