Casting director says film’s starry lineup was curated to challenge audience expectations
Dubai: Aditya Dhar’s polarising spy thriller, Dhurandhar, has been making waves for more than just its high-octane plot.
The film, released on December 5 barring the GCC countries, has already crossed Rs2.5 billion at the Indian box office, despite mixed reviews.
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who teamed up with Dhar for the second time after 2024’s Article 370, revealed that the film’s star-studded lineup was carefully curated to challenge audience expectations.
“I always think about how to surprise people, how to make casting feel fresh and unexpected. With this film, every choice was deliberate,” Chhabra told PTI.
At the center is Ranveer Singh as undercover operative Hamza Ali Mazari, whose layered performance has been widely applauded.
He is supported by a powerhouse ensemble, including R Madhavan as spymaster Ajay Sanyal, Sanjay Dutt as tough SP Chaudhary Aslam, Akshaye Khanna as notorious gangster Rehman Dakait, and Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal, inspired by terrorist Ilyas Kashmiri.
Set against the backdrop of pivotal geopolitical and terror events—from the Kandahar plane hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks—the film mostly unfolds in Karachi’s Lyari town, infamous for its gang wars and violent turf battles.
Chhabra explained the painstaking process behind assembling the cast. “Aditya and I spent over a year discussing every role, debating names for hours. From Arjun to Madhavan, Sanju Baba to Akshaye, nothing was left to chance. We wanted to surprise the audience, push boundaries, and make every casting choice meaningful.”
Even for roles beyond the leading stars, the film made bold choices. Veteran character actors Gaurav Gera, Naveen Kaushik, and Rakesh Bedi appear in significant roles, adding depth and unexpected charm. Gera, known for Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, plays Aalam, confidante to Singh’s spy, while Kaushik portrays Donga, a gang member under Khanna’s character. Bedi embodies Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali, whose daughter Yalina—played by newcomer Sara Arjun—is romantically linked to Hamza.
“The auditions for roles like Donga and Aalam were extensive,” Chhabra said. “We even considered Sunil Grover for Aalam before deciding on Gera. For the female lead, we auditioned over 1,300 girls before finding Sara. Every choice was about performance, impact, and surprise.”
Chhabra, who also oversaw casting for hits like Gangs of Wasseypur and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, says the response to Dhurandhar has been overwhelmingly rewarding. “I’ve worked on so many projects in the past year, but the love this film has received is extraordinary,” he shared.
The collaboration between Dhar and Chhabra proved creatively fulfilling, with a clear decision-making process that avoided the usual crowded discussions often seen in Bollywood casting.
Looking ahead, fans won’t have to wait long for the next chapter: Dhurandhar: Part 2 – Revenge is slated for a March 19, 2026 release. Presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and produced by Aditya Dhar alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the sequel promises to build on the thrilling world Dhar and his cast have already crafted.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox