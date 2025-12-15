Dhurandhar storms past Rs 5 billion worldwide, leaves Pushpa and War behind

Dhurandhar is eyeing Saiyaara's collection, next
If box office charts had a 'watch this space' warning, Dhurandhar would be flashing it right now. Aditya Dhar’s high-octane spy thriller has turned its second weekend into a full-blown flex, clocking the best second weekend ever for a Hindi film and blasting past the Rs 500 crore worldwide mark in just 10 days.
The Ranveer Singh-starrer had an explosive second Sunday, minting Rs 59 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. That surge pushed its second weekend domestic total to Rs 144.50 crore, a staggering 40% jump over the first weekend. In just ten days, the film has raked in 351.75 crore net in India (Rs 422 crore gross). Trade analysts now see the film comfortably crossing Rs 400 crore, eyeing Rs 500 crore, and potentially even making a run toward the rare Rs 600-crore club if momentum holds.
Overseas, the story has flipped just as dramatically. What began as a relatively subdued opening has snowballed thanks to strong word of mouth. Moreover, Dhurandhar has earned over $12 million internationally in 10 days, with more than $4.5 million coming in during the second weekend alone. The result: A global total of approximately Rs 530 crore—and counting.
That number has already allowed Dhurandhar to leapfrog several heavyweights. Its worldwide haul now exceeds the lifetime collections of Rajinikanth’s Coolie (Rs 518 crore), Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki (Rs 470 crore), Hrithik Roshan’s War (Rs 449 crore), and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise (Rs 365 crore). With that, Dhurandhar has officially become the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, with only Kantara Chapter One (₹852 crore), Chhaava (Rs 808 crore), and Saiyaara (Rs 579 crore) ahead of it.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan. Despite opening to mixed reviews, the film has clearly struck a chord with audiences—proving once again that when word of mouth clicks, the box office follows.
