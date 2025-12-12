The film has set its sights on crossing War 2 box office mark
2025 is ending on quite the note.
While everyone else was easing into December, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar decided to punch a hole through the Indian box office instead. In just seven days, Ranveer Singh’s spy-action spectacle has roared to a Rs 218 crore domestic haul and a Rs 313 crore worldwide total, ending its first week as one of the year’s biggest success stories.
It has already outgrossed Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra’s lifetime earnings.
Jio Studios confirmed what the trade buzz had been hinting at all week: audiences are turning up in force.
Here’s Dhurandhar’s day-wise domestic stretch:
Day 1: Rs 28.60 crore
Day 2: Rs 33.10 crore
Day 3: Rs 44.80 crore
Day 4: Rs 24.30 crore
Day 5: Rs 28.60 crore
Day 6: Rs 29.30 crore
Day 7: Rs 29.40 crore
Total: Rs 218 crore net in India (Rs 2.18 billion)
Add to that an overseas tally of Rs 65 crore, and Dhurandhar’s worldwide collection sits at a mighty Rs 313.75 crore, per Sacnilk.
With this, the film has already raced past Salman Khan’s Sikandar, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, and is now inching toward the coveted total of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, which is over Rs 3.64 billion.
Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, this marks his second outing after the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). And he didn’t hold back on the cast either—Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi come together for a tense, high-octane tale rooted in political tensions.
Dhurandhar 2 is already locked in for March 19, 2026, in India. The film has not released in the UAE.
