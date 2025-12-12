GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Dhurandhar crosses Rs 3 billion worldwide, races past Lokah and Sitaare Zameen Par

The film has set its sights on crossing War 2 box office mark

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Ranveer Singh in the poster of ‘Dhurandhar’
Ranveer Singh in the poster of ‘Dhurandhar’

2025 is ending on quite the note.

While everyone else was easing into December, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar decided to punch a hole through the Indian box office instead. In just seven days, Ranveer Singh’s spy-action spectacle has roared to a Rs 218 crore domestic haul and a Rs 313 crore worldwide total, ending its first week as one of the year’s biggest success stories.

It has already outgrossed Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra’s lifetime earnings.

A first week that refused to blink

Jio Studios confirmed what the trade buzz had been hinting at all week: audiences are turning up in force.

Here’s Dhurandhar’s day-wise domestic stretch:

  • Day 1: Rs 28.60 crore

  • Day 2: Rs 33.10 crore

  • Day 3: Rs 44.80 crore

  • Day 4: Rs 24.30 crore

  • Day 5: Rs 28.60 crore

  • Day 6: Rs 29.30 crore

  • Day 7: Rs 29.40 crore

Total: Rs 218 crore net in India (Rs 2.18 billion)

Add to that an overseas tally of Rs 65 crore, and Dhurandhar’s worldwide collection sits at a mighty Rs 313.75 crore, per Sacnilk.

With this, the film has already raced past Salman Khan’s Sikandar, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, and is now inching toward the coveted total of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, which is over Rs 3.64 billion.

Star power and a story that sticks

Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, this marks his second outing after the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). And he didn’t hold back on the cast either—Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi come together for a tense, high-octane tale rooted in political tensions.

Dhurandhar 2 is already locked in for March 19, 2026, in India. The film has not released in the UAE.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Ranveer Singh (Photo/Instagram@ranveersingh)

Film Critics Guild condemns scathing online attacks

2m read
Ranveer Singh in the poster of ‘Dhurandhar’

Dhurandhar first reviews: Raw, brutal and unapologetic

2m read
Ranveer Singh is in trouble for mimicking a scene from Rishab Shetty's hit 'Kantara'

Police complaint against Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh

2m read
Ranveer Singh (image source: instagram)

Ranveer Singh issues apology over Kantara act backlash

2m read