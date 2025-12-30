From Dangal to Dhurandhar: India’s Top 10 highest-grossing films ever

Dhurandhar has crashed into the big leagues and isn't stopping anytime soon
Box office records in India etched into pop culture history. And now, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has officially muscled its way into that conversation.
With a staggering worldwide gross crossing Rs 1,100 crore (Rs 11 billion) Dhurandhar cements itself among the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time in India, rubbing shoulders with industry-defining juggernauts. Its success is also a reminder of how dramatically the Indian box office has evolved over the past decade: Bigger budgets, wider releases, and films that now play like global events.
So where does Dhurandhar stand—and what does its rise say about the films that dominate India’s all-time box office leaderboard?
At the very top sits Dangal, a film that just didn't stop. Aamir Khan’s wrestling drama became a global force, raking in between Rs 1,968 and Rs 2,200 crore worldwide (Rs 19 billion and Rs 22 billion) More than spectacle, Dangal proved that emotionally grounded storytelling could outperform even the loudest action extravaganzas. Nearly a decade later, its crown remains firmly in place.
If Dangal ruled through heart, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ruled through scale. With Rs 1,810 (Rs 18 billion) crore worldwide, S.S. Rajamouli’s epic changed how Indian films were marketed, dubbed, and consumed across languages. It was a national obsession that turned “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?” into pop folklore.
The post-pandemic box office era belongs to mass entertainers.
Pushpa 2: The Rule stormed past expectations in 2024, pulling in Rs 1,642–1,800 crore, proving that Allu Arjun’s swagger had truly gone pan-India.
Before that, RRR (Rs 1,300+ crore) fused historical fiction with maximalist spectacle, while KGF: Chapter 2 bulldozed its way to Rs 1,200+ crore, powered by Rocky Bhai’s cult-level fandom.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan reignited the box office in 2023 with Rs 1,050 crore, only for Jawan to outdo it the same year at Rs 1,148 crore, blending mass action with social commentary.
With Rs 1,113.75 crore worldwide, Ranveer Singh’s spy-action spectacle has officially joined the Rs 1,000-crore club (Rs 10 billion), making it one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever released in India. What sets Dhurandhar apart is timing—it arrived in a hyper-competitive era and still managed to dominate screens, fend off new releases, and sustain momentum deep into its theatrical run.
