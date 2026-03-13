Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar reaches out to fans on 43rd birthday: 'My heart is full'

He further added, referring to the flood of tweets about his eye for detail, Reading all your messages, tweets, stories, and all the ‘peak detailing by Aditya Dhar memes’, my heart is full. I wish I could personally respond to each one of you but please know how deeply I value all your love and encouragement. I truly feel blessed beyond belief. None of this is something I take for granted. In an industry where nothing is guaranteed and every film is a leap of faith, the trust of the audience means everything.”