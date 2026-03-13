Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar reaches out to fans on 43rd birthday: 'My heart is full'

The first film became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025
Aditya Dhar is all set for the release of Dhurandhar 2, a film that is fast becoming one of the most anticipated releases in recent times. The first installment, Dhurandhar, which hit theatres last December, shattered box-office records and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025.
On March 12, Dhar marked his 43rd birthday and shared a heartfelt message on X, expressing gratitude to viewers and audiences for their continued love and support.
In his note, Dhar wrote: “As I spend my birthday adding the final touches on Dhurandhar The Revenge, I find myself pausing for a moment and looking back at the phenomenal year that has gone by. Sitting here today I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. For the journey. For the team who has always walked besides me. And for the faith so many of you have shown in my work over the years.”
He further added, referring to the flood of tweets about his eye for detail, Reading all your messages, tweets, stories, and all the ‘peak detailing by Aditya Dhar memes’, my heart is full. I wish I could personally respond to each one of you but please know how deeply I value all your love and encouragement. I truly feel blessed beyond belief. None of this is something I take for granted. In an industry where nothing is guaranteed and every film is a leap of faith, the trust of the audience means everything.”
He concluded his message with a reflection on perseverance and belief in one’s dreams:
“If this year has taught me anything, it is that never lose belief in your dreams. However big they might be. Show up with honesty. Give your work everything you have. And the universe will respond. Trust that every small step and every struggle is slowly leading us exactly where we are meant to be. Back to work now. See you at the movies.”
Dhurandhar is a high-octane spy thriller led by Ranveer Singh, with a cast that also includes Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The film turned into a blockbuster, crossing Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.
The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, also titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is expected to feature an intense face-off between Rampal and Singh. The upcoming film also stars Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor.
It is slated to arrive in theatres on March 19, with paid preview shows scheduled for March 18.