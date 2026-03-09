Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Sequel earns Rs 180 million, beats Stree 2 for biggest Bollywood premiere record

By Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 had sold another 80,000 tickets for its paid previews alone, adding roughly Rs 8 crore to its domestic tally, all this 11 days before the film even hits theatres. The momentum actually began earlier: within the first 24 hours of advance bookings opening on Saturday at 11 am, the film had already moved 1.2 lakh tickets, raking in over Rs 10 crore.