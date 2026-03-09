Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Sequel earns Rs 180 million, beats Stree 2 for biggest Bollywood premiere record

By Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 had sold another 80,000 tickets for its paid previews alone
The sequel is barely days away, and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is already behaving like a box office juggernaut. The hype train picked up serious speed this past Saturday when the makers finally dropped the trailer, and fans didn’t waste a second jumping aboard.
In a savvy move, the team opened advance bookings for paid previews on Wednesday, March 18, right alongside the trailer launch. The strategy worked like a charm. Within hours, thousands of eager moviegoers rushed to lock in tickets, many clearly keen to snag bragging rights for catching the film before its worldwide release on Thursday, March 19.
And the numbers are stacking up fast.
By Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 had sold another 80,000 tickets for its paid previews alone, adding roughly Rs 8 crore to its domestic tally, all this 11 days before the film even hits theatres. The momentum actually began earlier: within the first 24 hours of advance bookings opening on Saturday at 11 am, the film had already moved 1.2 lakh tickets, raking in over Rs 10 crore.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film’s total advance booking has now reached Rs 18.11 crore. That figure includes around Rs 6 crore in block bookings. Strip those out, and the remaining Rs 12.30 crore has come from the sale of 2,06,367 tickets, still a staggering number for a film that hasn’t premiered yet.
Unsurprisingly, the Hindi version is doing the heavy lifting, accounting for about Rs 12 crore from 1,94,514 tickets. There’s also a small but premium slice from the Dolby Cine format, which has brought in Rs 64,050 from just 80 tickets, suggesting that some fans are opting for the most immersive experience possible.
Among the dubbed versions, Tamil has edged ahead, collecting about Rs 9.9 lakh from 7,317 tickets. Interestingly, the Tamil version has now overtaken the Telugu dub, which had the stronger start on Saturday but slowed down slightly by Sunday, closing at around Rs 9.6 lakh from 3,920 tickets.
But perhaps the most headline-grabbing achievement is this: with 10 days still to go before paid previews, Dhurandhar 2 has already secured the biggest Bollywood premiere advance ever.
The film has comfortably overtaken the previous record held by Amar Kaushik’s 2024 horror comedy Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, which earned Rs 8.50 crore gross (Rs 10 crore net) from advance sales for its paid previews. Dhurandhar 2 raced past that benchmark in under 24 hours after bookings opened.
With more than a week left before paid previews roll out, and with opening weekend bookings yet to start, trade analysts expect the current Rs 18 crore figure to swell significantly. As the release date inches closer and the trailer continues to circulate online, the buzz around the sequel is only getting louder.
In fact, the film’s current advance tally has already outperformed the entire lifetime collections of several Hindi releases this year.
This puts Dhurandhar 2 in an unusual position: before release, it is already the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film domestically this year. The films ahead of it include Sunny Deol’s Border 2 (Rs 361.79 crore), Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo (Rs 79.26 crore), Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 (Rs 51.62 crore), Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis (Rs 36.25 crore), and Vipul Shah’s The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond (Rs 25.40 crore).
Meanwhile, it has already surged past titles like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s Do Deewane Seher Mein (Rs 7.39 crore), Taapsee Pannu’s Assi (Rs 9.83 crore), and Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor’s Tu Yaa Main (Rs 6.90 crore).
The expectations are sky-high partly because the first film was nothing short of a phenomenon. Earlier this year, the original Dhurandhar broke records to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office, collecting over Rs 890 crore, and the fourth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, crossing Rs 1,300 crore globally.
The sequel, produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios, brings back its core ensemble — including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi — all reprising their roles from the first instalment, which arrived in cinemas last December.