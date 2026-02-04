Dhurandhar 2: Yami Gautam set for special cameo in husband Aditya Dhar's blockbuster

Yami has previously collaborated with Dhar on films including Uri: The Surgical Strike
Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is reportedly set to make a special appearance in the upcoming action sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by her husband Aditya Dhar. The news comes as the first Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, continues to draw attention after its Netflix release, following an unprecedented theatrical run that saw the film gross over Rs 1,300 crore (about Rs 13 billion) worldwide, making it one of the biggest Hindi films of recent years.
Yami’s role in the film is said to be “action-packed and crucial to the narrative.” She has reportedly wrapped up nearly five days of shooting for the cameo, according to Pinkvilla. While brief, the part is expected to add an important layer to the story. Yami has previously collaborated with Dhar on films including Uri: The Surgical Strike, Dhoom Dhaam, and Article 370.
The news has been circulating online, generating discussions among fans, though details of her character remain under wraps.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues the high-octane saga, teasing a major showdown between Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal while exploring the depths of Ranveer’s character. The sequel will also see Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan reprise their roles, alongside Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.
The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, coinciding with the launch of Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
