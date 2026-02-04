GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Dhurandhar 2: Yami Gautam set for special cameo in husband Aditya Dhar's blockbuster

Yami has previously collaborated with Dhar on films including Uri: The Surgical Strike

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bollywood actress Yami Gautam (L) with her husband and film producer Aditya Dhar.
Bollywood actress Yami Gautam (L) with her husband and film producer Aditya Dhar.
AFP-SUJIT JAISWAL

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is reportedly set to make a special appearance in the upcoming action sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by her husband Aditya Dhar. The news comes as the first Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, continues to draw attention after its Netflix release, following an unprecedented theatrical run that saw the film gross over Rs 1,300 crore (about Rs 13 billion) worldwide, making it one of the biggest Hindi films of recent years.

Yami’s role in the film is said to be “action-packed and crucial to the narrative.” She has reportedly wrapped up nearly five days of shooting for the cameo, according to Pinkvilla. While brief, the part is expected to add an important layer to the story. Yami has previously collaborated with Dhar on films including Uri: The Surgical Strike, Dhoom Dhaam, and Article 370.

The news has been circulating online, generating discussions among fans, though details of her character remain under wraps.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues the high-octane saga, teasing a major showdown between Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal while exploring the depths of Ranveer’s character. The sequel will also see Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan reprise their roles, alongside Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, coinciding with the launch of Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has been directed by Aditya Dhar

Dhurandhar crosses Rs 10 billion in India

1m read
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has been directed by Aditya Dhar

Will Bollywood hit Dhurandhar 2 release this March?

3m read
A screengrab of Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh from the first look of 'Dhurandhar'

Why Priyadarshan adores Dhurandhar and Aditya Dhar?

2m read
Yami has opened up about the quiet, organic way their relationship began, and what made her fall for the man behind the camera.

Yami Gautam on love story with Dhurandhar’s Aditya Dhar

4m read