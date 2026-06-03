Why Ranveer Singh agreed to a lower fee for Dhurandhar’s profit gamble

The timing of the exit added further attention to the fallout, coming just days after the box office success of his film Dhurandhar. The production house behind Don 3, Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, later alleged that the actor’s exit had caused significant financial and scheduling disruption during pre-production. The banner also claimed Singh had repeatedly delayed the project due to scheduling conflicts before eventually stepping away. Last week, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor over his sudden exit from the film.