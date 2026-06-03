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Kangana Ranaut defends Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 fallout: ‘That status comes with so many enemies'

Kangana Ranaut spoke up for Ranveer Singh at an event amid the Don 3 row

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Kangana Ranaut and Ranveer Singh
Kangana Ranaut and Ranveer Singh
(Photo/ANI)

As Ranveer Singh's dispute with a major film workers' body continues to dominate industry conversations, Kangana Ranaut has stepped forward with a message of support for the actor, drawing from her own experiences of facing opposition within the entertainment world.

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Speaking at the Mumbai trailer launch of her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata on Tuesday, Kangana was asked about the Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE) non-cooperation directive against Ranveer following his exit from Don 3.

Rather than focusing on the controversy itself, the actor-politician framed the situation as a byproduct of success.

“I’ve been banned so many times. When achieves high status, they attract more enemies. Ranveer Singh should be happy he’s reached a status that has so many enemies now,” she said.

Kangana went on to suggest that professional setbacks and resistance are often part of a successful career.

“When you do well, there are obstacles that come in the way. It can’t always be a smooth walk. It’s happened to me as well so many times, but my career is going fine despite them. It doesn’t matter. Everything is going to be fine eventually,” she added.

The remarks come amid an escalating standoff involving Ranveer, FWICE and the makers of Don 3. Last week, the film workers' federation asked its members not to collaborate with the actor until he personally appears before the organisation to explain his decision to leave Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated film shortly before production was due to begin.

The dispute has also taken a legal and financial turn. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment has reportedly sought Rs45 crore in damages from the actor. Ranveer's representatives, meanwhile, have argued that FWICE does not have jurisdiction over the matter. The organisation is expected to decide on its next course of action this week.

The controversy arrives at a time when Ranveer is riding a major professional high. The actor recently delivered one of Indian cinema's biggest box-office successes with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which reportedly grossed more than Rs3,000 crore worldwide. Kangana had previously praised both the film and its contribution to reviving momentum in the Hindi film industry.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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