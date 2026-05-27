'Ranveer Singh is not banned': FWICE chief advisor clarifies 'non-cooperation' action amid Don 3 row

Earlier, addressing the media in Mumbai, Pandit outlined the sequence of events leading to the dispute. “On 11th April, Farhan filed a complaint. Three weeks before the unit was to leave for shoot, Ranveer left the movie. They narrated the full incident for two hours. They also presented all the expenses incurred on pre-production, which are accounted for and audited. These include hotel bookings, location bookings, and overseas travel bookings for over 200 workers. Everything is on paper.”