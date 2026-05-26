Ranveer Singh's team issues statement after Don 3 fallout and FWICE ban: 'Choosing restraint and grace'

The statement added that such disputes must be handled with maturity
The fallout over Don 3 has intensified, but Ranveer Singh has refused to comment on it as yet.
Just after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor over his sudden exit from the film, his team released a carefully worded statement, and avoided addressing the allegations head-on.
Rather than directly responding to the accusations, Ranveer’s spokesperson said the actor believes such disputes should be handled with “dignity, maturity, and mutual respect.”
The statement emphasised that he holds the 'highest' regard for the film fraternity, and everyone associated with the Don franchise, as quoted by the Indian Express. “Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”
The statement further added, “While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead.”
His team also reiterated that the actor has “deep respect and goodwill” for all those connected to the project, while expressing hope that the franchise continues to enjoy success. “Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance,” the spokesperson concluded.
The statement came shortly after FWICE escalated its stand against the actor. On Monday, May 25, the federation announced a non-cooperation directive after Ranveer allegedly failed to respond to repeated requests to appear before them and discuss the matter.
FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit told reporters in Mumbai, “On April 11, Farhan Akhtar filed a complaint that three weeks before the unit was to leave for the shoot, Ranveer left the movie.”
Pandit said the federation later met with the Don 3 team, including the director, and reviewed the production’s documented expenses. “They narrated the full incident for two hours. They also presented all the expenses incurred on pre-production, which are accounted for and audited. These include hotel, location, and overseas travel bookings for over 200 workers. Everything is on paper. Nothing is hearsay,” he said.
Production banner Excel Entertainment has reportedly sought Rs 45 crore in damages from the actor over pre-production losses linked to the project.
According to FWICE, Ranveer was asked multiple times to appear before the federation but did not respond despite three reminders sent every 10 days. “When a federation is inviting you to talk, you say it’s not our domain. We know our jurisdiction. It’s a trade union. We don’t appreciate him saying that. We’ve taken a stand in the interest of the producers and the industry,” Ashoke Pandit added.
FWICE president BN Tiwari also defended the decision, saying, “We’ve decided to send a message to the industry that a superstar is not bigger than the law. We’re issuing a non-cooperation directive until he decides to meet us personally.”
The controversy traces back over five months, when Ranveer Singh unexpectedly walked out of Don 3, a film he had been signed on to headline for several years. His departure in December 2025, according to him, was driven by script changes.
The timing of the exit added further attention to the fallout, coming just days after the box office success of his film Dhurandhar, the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller released in cinemas on December 5, 2025.
While Ranveer has remained silent publicly on the matter, the production house behind Don 3, Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, later alleged that the actor’s exit had caused significant financial and scheduling disruption during pre-production. The banner also claimed Singh had repeatedly delayed the project due to scheduling conflicts before eventually stepping away.