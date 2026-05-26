Ranveer Singh's team issues statement after Don 3 fallout and FWICE ban: 'Choosing restraint and grace'

What was the dispute about?

The controversy traces back over five months, when Ranveer Singh unexpectedly walked out of Don 3, a film he had been signed on to headline for several years. His departure in December 2025, according to him, was driven by script changes.

The timing of the exit added further attention to the fallout, coming just days after the box office success of his film Dhurandhar, the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller released in cinemas on December 5, 2025.

While Ranveer has remained silent publicly on the matter, the production house behind Don 3, Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, later alleged that the actor’s exit had caused significant financial and scheduling disruption during pre-production. The banner also claimed Singh had repeatedly delayed the project due to scheduling conflicts before eventually stepping away.