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Don 3 controversy cooling off? Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar move toward settlement after months of tension

The disagreement is believed to have begun in late 2025 after Singh exited Don 3

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar head for truce, according to new reports
Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar head for truce, according to new reports
AFP

The reported disagreement between actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar over Don 3 appears to be moving toward an amicable resolution, with both sides now working to avoid a prolonged legal dispute.

The development follows months of industry speculation after Singh stepped away from the project, leading to discussions around contractual obligations and production investments. According to new report in Free Press Journal, efforts are now underway to settle the matter privately.

Steps toward settlement

As part of the reported discussions, Singh is said to have proposed returning the advance payment received for the project. He has also, as per industry sources, indicated willingness to address production-related costs incurred during early development.

Additionally, reports suggest a possible creative arrangement involving Singh’s upcoming film Pralay, though details of any such understanding remain unconfirmed.

Neither party has publicly confirmed the specifics of the settlement process.

Background to the dispute

The disagreement is believed to have begun in late 2025 after Singh exited Don 3, a decision that prompted concerns within the production team led by Excel Entertainment.

Producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani reportedly raised the matter with industry bodies, citing financial and developmental investments already made into the project. At the time, estimates suggested significant pre-production expenditure had gone into the film, including work based on earlier script approvals.

On the other hand, sources close to Singh indicated that his decision to step away was influenced by broader career and scheduling considerations, rather than creative differences alone.

Following industry mediation efforts, both sides were reportedly advised to explore an out-of-court resolution.

While Don 3 remains in development, casting decisions for the film have yet to be finalised. Speculation around replacements has circulated online, though no official announcements have been made.

Representatives for both Singh and Akhtar have not issued formal statements on the reported settlement discussions.

For now, the matter appears to be moving toward closure, with attention shifting back to the future of the franchise and its eventual production timeline.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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