Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues the story of an undercover Indian operative, played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrates the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza. While the first instalment followed his entry into the Lyari gang and the assassination of its leader, the sequel explores his growing influence over the nexus between crime and politics.

Calling it a “deliberate act of misrepresentation,” Dhar added that such content is designed to mislead and provoke unnecessary controversy. He reiterated his respect for the Sikh community, stressing that every portrayal in the film has been handled with sensitivity, dignity and responsibility.

In a detailed statement on Instagram, the director on March 26 expressed gratitude for the film’s global reception but warned against misinformation being circulated with intent. This comes a day after actor Madhavan clarified that his character was not smoking when Sikh Hymns were being played in the background. He also apologised for hurting sentiments unintentionally.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.