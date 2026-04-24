The insider also revealed that Bedi was originally paid Rs50 lakh (Rs250,000) for both Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Following the second film’s massive success, director-producer Aditya Dhar, along with his brother and business partner Lokesh Dhar, reportedly handed him a cheque of Rs10 million, effectively doubling his total remuneration for the franchise.