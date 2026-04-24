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Rakesh Bedi bags massive bonus for scene-stealing turn in Dhurandhar franchise starring Ranveer Singh

Makers double Bedi’s fee after his Dhurandhar performance goes viral

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Rakesh Bedi
Rakesh Bedi

Dubai: While Dhurandhar may have been headlined by Ranveer Singh, it’s veteran actor Rakesh Bedi who has emerged as one of the film’s biggest talking points.

His portrayal of Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali has struck a chord with audiences, earning both critical praise and viral popularity.

According to a recent report, the appreciation has translated into a hefty financial reward.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the makers were so impressed with Bedi’s performance that they decided to offer him an additional Rs10 million (Dh450,000) as a gesture of gratitude.

A source quoted by the publication said Bedi not only entertained viewers but also left a lasting cultural impact, with his dialogues gaining traction across meme culture. The sequel’s twist involving his character further elevated his presence in the franchise, making his role even more memorable.

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The insider also revealed that Bedi was originally paid Rs50 lakh (Rs250,000) for both Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Following the second film’s massive success, director-producer Aditya Dhar, along with his brother and business partner Lokesh Dhar, reportedly handed him a cheque of Rs10 million, effectively doubling his total remuneration for the franchise.

The move has been described as a rare and generous gesture in the industry.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the two-part action drama features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna.

The first instalment reportedly grossed over Rs135 billion worldwide, while the sequel outperformed it within just three weeks, crossing Rs170 million globally.

Up next, Bedi will appear in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar, and Digvijay, and is slated for a theatrical release on May 22.

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