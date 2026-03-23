This second instalment Dhurandhar: The Revenge, however, takes a very different route. An origin story tracing Ranveer Singh’s character from a would-be army officer, Jaskirat Singh, to an undercover operative, it is about as subtle as the explosions and cuss words that go off every few minutes. The film feels indulgent and bloated.

Kozhikode, Kerala : What really worked for the first installment of Dhurandhar was that Ranveer Singh’s character, an undercover Indian spy operating in Pakistan, remained largely in the shadows. For once, Bollywood resisted the temptation to make the hero the center, middle, and end of everything. Even the propaganda, both anti-Pakistan and subtly pro-establishment, felt more muted and restrained.

What worked in the first film was the sense of genuine thrill. Here, those moments are far fewer. Ranveer Singh is presented as a hyper-macho figure, moving through the narrative with little resistance: spraying bullets, scheming, and building an empire with ease. Even standout elements from the first instalment like scenes that allowed Akshaye Khanna to shine at his big throne-and-coronation moment as the “king of Lyari,” with Arabic singer Flipperachi tunes has been repurposed with another hit song.

With a runtime of nearly four hours (3 hours, 55 minutes), it’s hard not to feel that at least 30 minutes could and should have been trimmed. The action sequences, designed to be grand and deliberately gory, often come across as gratuitous and, at times, laborious.

There is very little effort from Aditya Dhar to conceal that this spy thriller draws heavily from a series of real-life events, but the treatment of its partly fictional universe and world-building takes significant liberties. Rakesh Bedi, as the smarmy, manipulative politician Jameel Jamali, is perhaps the most fun to watch—his jokes land, and his slyness only adds to the performance. Sanjay Dutt, playing SP Chaudhary Aslam, brings his trademark swagger, though not much beyond that. The larger issue with Dhurandhar: The Revenge is that despite this ensemble, you rarely feel truly invested in any of them.

The young and nubile Sara Arjun, now pregnant and stepping into a more settled life in a new villa provided by her doting husband (one suspects they might even be sparring over hair conditioner choices), does her part well. So does R Madhavan as this nifty top intelligence official. He's compelling to watch, but you almost feel that every character is overstaying their welcome.

The plot twists, including attempts to tie in real-world events like demonetisation in India as a strategy to curb terror funding, feel contrived. At several points, the film comes across as an overt tribute to the Prime Minister, with dialogues that are blunt to the point of being on-the-nose—such as Pakistani extremists referring to a “tea-seller PM” making their lives miserable. These moments lack nuance and undercut the storytelling.

The first time you see it, there’s a thrill; the second time, it exposes a breakdown of creative bankruptcy. The second half, in particular, plays out as an ode to Ranveer Singh. Also, his carefully styled, loose curled, while striking, become oddly distracting over time.

The ending, which touches on the very real trauma and identity crisis of an undercover spy (someone who no longer truly belongs either at home or in the country he was sent to infiltrate) should have been explored far more deeply. Instead, the emotionally charged final sequences feel staged rather than earned. You also find yourself missing the mischief, menace, and volatile unpredictability that Akshaye Khanna brought to the first film.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.