'Ranveer Singh breathes fire in Dhurandhar The Revenge': First reviews shower praise on Aditya Dhar's film

The film had already crossed Rs 2 billion worldwide before being screened
The hype for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has reached a feverish pitch. As the film makes its worldwide debut today, March 19, 2026, the early word from paid previews suggests that director Aditya Dhar has truly, exceeded expectations. With a massive Rs 44 crore net (over ₹50 crore gross) from previews alone, the sequel has already shattered the previous Indian record for premiere collections. Critics and fans alike are calling it a "masterpiece" that pushes the boundaries of the Indian spy-thriller genre.
Leading the charge of critical acclaim is Pushpa star himself, Allu Arjun.
Praising Ranveer Singh, he wrote, “So proud to have a brilliant and a versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country. RVS on fire… @AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show Rocker. An Indian story… International swag.”
Preity Zinta tweeted, Just watched Dhurandhar 2, and all I want to say is: “Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho.”
She called the direction, acting, music and casting 'mind-blowing'. "The first thing my mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to see it again in the theater with her friends, and I feel exactly the same. AdityaDharFilms you have turned me into a fangirl, and I love it. Thank you for this incredibly immersive experience. Your skill, your talent, and most of all your heart are in the right place."
She also added that Ranveer 'has her heart'. "What a stunning performance. What range, what depth, what sincerity. I still need to process everything before I can articulate my thoughts...."
However, fans had a few mixed opinions. "Unlike Part 1, the part 2 has many illogical scenes. The lengthy Pre-climax and Climax is full of such scenes. But credit to Aditya Dhar that he places them so cleverly that the audience doesn’t really mind. Dhurandhar 2, in fact, several moments had the crowd bursting into laughter. Ranveer Singh delivered his career best performance. But this is completely an Aditya Dhar show. Full credit should go to him."
Film marketing strategist and entertainment tracker Siddarth Srinivas praised the film, for it's 'jet-fast' screenplay, detailing and cast of new characters. "Ranveer Singh is breathing fire," he writes.
Nevertheless, most fans maintained that the film was full of exciting action, and was a rollercoaster from start to finish. "Twist after twist after twist. You think the suspense is over? It hits you again. And again. Right till the last frame. The emotions? Unreal. The climax? Goosebumps. Literally shaking," wrote another.