Storytelling is never neutral, says Akhtar amid ‘propaganda film’ debate
Dubai: Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has weighed in on the ongoing debate around so-called “propaganda films,” saying that storytelling, by its very nature, is never entirely neutral.
Speaking to reporters in Kolkata after being honoured by a jewellery brand, Akhtar addressed criticism surrounding films like Dhurandhar, which have been labelled by some as pro-establishment.
“I don’t quite understand what people mean when they say ‘propaganda films’,” he said, adding that he personally enjoyed Dhurandhar.
“I liked the first part more than the second, but I thought it was a very well-made film.”
Akhtar argued that every film inevitably reflects a point of view. “All stories take a position in some way. Does it become propaganda simply because that viewpoint doesn’t align with a section of the audience?” he asked.
He went on to say that filmmakers have the right to express their ideas through their work.
“Everyone has the freedom to present their perspective. What is wrong with that?” he said, adding that even fictional or fantastical narratives are underpinned by a certain ideology.
According to Akhtar, labelling a film as propaganda often depends on interpretation.
“Every film carries a message or a moral. It’s just that we choose to describe it differently,” he explained.
“Cinema evolves with society. Morality changes, aspirations change, and so do the stories we tell,” he noted.
Looking ahead, the writer expressed a desire to create a mainstream film that connects across audiences, one that appeals to both mass and class sensibilities.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Dhurandhar franchise has been a massive commercial success, reportedly crossing Rs30 billion at the box office globally, even as it continues to spark debate over its ideological positioning.
In my review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, we said it's is an overindulgent sequel that trades the original’s restraint and intrigue for spectacle and excess.
While Ranveer Singh dominates the narrative with a hyper-macho, larger-than-life presence, the film struggles under its bloated runtime, heavy-handed messaging, and lack of emotional depth.
Despite a strong ensemble and moments of visual flair, director Aditya Dhar isn't as successful at recreating the tension that made the first instalment compelling. But despite the mixed reviews, the movie has gone on to do blockbuster business.