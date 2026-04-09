Dhurandhar: The Revenge eyes late May–early June 2026 OTT window on JioHotstar
Dubai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s high-octane sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge isn’t just a box office behemoth, it’s now a full-blown phenomenon. After storming past the box office in India with over Rs10 billion collection, the film is now gearing up for its digital premiere, much to the excitement of fans who prefer watching from home.
If you skipped the theatrical experience or simply want to relive the spectacular spy thriller twists and action, here’s everything you need to know about its streaming/OTT release.
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According to a report in Times Of India, unlike its predecessor, which premiered on Netflix, the sequel is taking a different route. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will reportedly stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run.
The platform has reportedly secured the film’s digital rights for a staggering Rs1.5 billion almost double what was paid for the first installment. Satellite rights, meanwhile, have reportedly gone to Star Gold.
While the makers haven’t confirmed an official streaming date yet, industry reports suggest a late May or early June 2026 release window.
The timing appears strategic. The film is expected to drop after the conclusion of IPL 2026, avoiding any clash with the cricket frenzy and ensuring maximum viewership.
The film’s numbers speak volumes about its massive appeal. Within just 21 days of its release on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has reportedly earned over Rs10 billion in India and a whopping over Rs16 billion worldwide. These figures firmly position it among the biggest Bollywood hits in recent years.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film sees Ranveer Singh reprise his role as undercover operative Hamza Ali Mazari. The sequel expands its espionage narrative, pushing the story deeper into high-stakes international territory.
The ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Gaurav Gera, adding weight to the film’s scale and intensity.