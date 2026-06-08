Why Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Takht was shelved: Co-star explains the ‘Medieval Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’

In a conversation with Mid-Day, he pointed to the near-impossible logistics of bringing together such a high-profile ensemble, especially after COVID disrupted industry schedules. He said, "Takht was not a normal film. It was Mr Yash Johar’s last dream project and had a historic connection to it. When you write a script based on history, you can’t change the facts. Once COVID happened, it became extremely difficult to bring together so many actors and align their dates. Even if you wanted to plan it two years later, it would have been impossible to get the entire cast together."