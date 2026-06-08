Ranveer Singh offered Rs 10 crore compensation after Don 3 exit, says Poonam Dhillon: 'Many don’t even do that'

The offer was not accepted, with the production house reportedly seeking Rs 45 crore
Veteran actor and Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) president Poonam Dhillon has stepped into the ongoing conversation around Ranveer Singh’s exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, offering both support and a dose of reality check on how the industry handles such walkouts.
Speaking amid the controversy that saw Ranveer briefly facing a 'ban', Dhillon had earlier described the move as “strange” and suggested the matter escalated in a way that could have been avoided. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had issued a “non-cooperation directive” against the actor after his December exit, a decision Dhillon believes should have been challenged through proper channels.
At the same time, she backed Ranveer’s intent to settle matters amicably with Excel Entertainment, the production house led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.
“So, if there was any reason that he is not comfortable doing this film, could be for various reasons. And kudos to him that he offered compensation for losses incurred and paid back the signing amount. Many don’t even do that,” she said in an interview with The Free Press Journal.
Ranveer Singh reportedly proposed a compensation of Rs 10 crore to Excel Entertainment. The offer was not accepted, with the production house reportedly seeking Rs 45 crore to cover pre-production expenses incurred on Don 3 following his exit.
Dhillon also stressed that sudden exits are not unusual in the industry, though she suggested Ranveer’s standing changes the dynamics. “I would say Ranveer Singh doesn’t need CINTAA intervention as much because he is very capable.
At the same time, she cautioned against last-minute decisions that can impact producers, acknowledging that it is still difficult to ascertain what the script details. "So, sometimes I feel that can cause problem because you’ve committed morally, but emotionally and practically you see that the project is not something which you are comfortable about,” she added.
The issue has now largely cooled off after FWICE revoked its directive against Ranveer Singh. The decision followed interventions from bodies such as CINTAA and IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association), along with a legal notice from Ranveer questioning the trade union’s jurisdiction.
FWICE also urged industry associations to resolve the matter collectively with Excel Entertainment in a mutually agreeable way.
The controversy dates back to December, when Ranveer Singh unexpectedly walked out of Don 3, a film he had been signed on to headline for several years. His departure in December 2025, according to him, was driven by script changes.
The timing of the exit added further attention to the fallout, coming just days after the box office success of his film Dhurandhar, the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller released in cinemas on December 5, 2025.
While Ranveer had remained silent publicly on the matter, the production house behind Don 3, Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, later alleged that the actor’s exit had caused significant financial and scheduling disruption during pre-production. The banner also claimed Singh had repeatedly delayed the project due to scheduling conflicts before eventually stepping away.
Ranveer’s spokesperson issued a statement, saying that the actor believes such disputes should be handled with “dignity, maturity, and mutual respect.”
The statement emphasised that he holds the 'highest' regard for the film fraternity, and everyone associated with the Don franchise, as quoted by multiple Indian outlets, including Hindustan Times and Indian Express. “Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”